Search continues for Heidi Broussard, Austin police ask for more public help
Heidi Broussard (Photo: Austin Police Department/Twitter)
SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — The search continues for a missing Austin woman and her infant daughter.
Austin police said Tuesday the Texas Rangers and FBI are helping them look for 33-year-old Heidi Broussard and her three-week-old daughter who were reported missing last Thursday.
“It’s believed that Heidi and Margot’s last known location was at their apartment complex in the area of William Cannon and South 1st. And we believe them to be there some time in the morning of that Thursday, December 12th,” Austin police detective Brad Herries told reporters Tuesday. “She was dropping a child off at a school here in Austin and returns to an apartment and that’s where our investigation begins — is at the time she returned to the apartment.”
There were not many new details provided by police about the investigation on where she may be or where the investigation is leading detectives.
Right now, police do not have a reason to believe Broussard or her daughter are dead, nor do they have any possible suspects in their disappearance.
“This case is unique in that we don’t have a person of interest right now,” Herries explained. “We are exploring every avenue that we have and every possibility. And to be perfectly honest, anything is possible at this point.”
Police are still looking for any information that may help them locate the missing woman and child. Herries said police appreciate all of the information floating around the internet that could help the case, but it is only helpful if police get their hands on the details.
“We’re aware of a lot of Facebook pages, a lot of online channels where people are posting comments that may be relevant to our investigation. We also ask that you share those with the Austin Police Department.”