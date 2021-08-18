      Weather Alert

Search continues for man who assaults two people, takes child, leads deputies on chase

Don Morgan
Aug 18, 2021 @ 5:27am
Photo: Screenshot from Bexar County Sheriff video

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search continues for a man who led Bexar County Deputies on a chase after assaulting two people and taking a child.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says it started Tuesday afternoon when 40 year old Torrey Stewart showed up at the home of a former girlfriend, who is also the mother of his child.

“He came to that residence on Climbing Vine and he began to assault the woman. A male victim then tried to intervene physically. The two men became involved in a violent struggle.”

Stewart hit the man several times with a gun before it fired one time. Nobody was shot . Stewart then grabbed the child and fled.

Deputies eventually caught up to him on Wurzbach Road where he jumped out of the car and ran away.
A deputy did manage to fire his taser at Stewart but it didn’t stop him.

He’s still on the loose. The child was not hurt during the chase.

Stewart is facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangering a Child, Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and Assault Bodily Injury.

 

TAGS
Bexar County Sheriff's Office San Antonio Torrey Stewart
Popular Posts
Louisiana city councilman suggests nearly $100k salaried mayor shouldn't "have to eat Whataburger every day" because of low pay
Drugs and guns found in car after high speed chase ends in crash
Austin predicted to become least affordable housing market outside of California by year's end
Man shoots at San Antonio police, one officer wounded, suspect dead
Seguin born Singer/Songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On