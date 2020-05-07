Search crews looking for missing swimmer
MGN Image
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Search crews returned to the Guadalupe River Thursday morning to continue searching for missing swimmer.
The 18 year old was last seen on Wednesday, swimming downstream from the FM 1117 bridge.
He’s described as a Hispanic male and was wearing gray swim trunks.
Several agencies were brought in to help with the search which continued until nearly midnight.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 830-379-1224.