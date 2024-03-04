BCSO: Body of 80-year-old man found in Calaveras Lake

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search for an elderly man who fell into Calaveras Lake late Sunday afternoon is over.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the 80-year-old man fell into the water while he was using a casting net, and his body was found Monday afternoon.

Search and rescue efforts continued through the night with boats using sonar to assist. It was confirmed by BCSO the man was not wearing a life jacket.

Sheriff Salazar says it appears the man drowned after getting caught up in the net, but the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Salazar is reminding everyone to wear a life vest while riding on a boat.