Search for Lina Khil continues one month later

Katy Barber
Jan 20, 2022 @ 6:48pm
Photo courtesy of San Antonio Police / Lina Sadar Khil

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 3-year-old Lina Khil disappeared from the playground near her apartment on December 20 and officials are continuing to search for her.

The FBI has been assisting the San Antonio Police Department in the search. Lina’s disappearance has been investigated as a missing persons case and not an abduction.

“We have no new leads that would take us to where Lina is to what might have happened to her,” McManus said at a press conference on December 28. “But I want to emphasize that we have not lessened the intensity of this investigation. Neither SAPD or my partner here with the FBI.”

Officials searched green ways and bodies of water near the apartment complex on the Northwest side, but no leads in the investigation were discovered.

Anyone who has information about Lina is asked to call the SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.

