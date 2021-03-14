Search for missing San Antonio mom leads to Southwest Side park

Dlanny Chairez and her son, James Avi Chairez, missing since Jan. 4, 2021/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO News – San Antonio police closed off Pearsall Park for several hours Saturday as the search continued for clues in the disappearance of a young mother and her toddler.
An FBI team, more than a dozen police officers, four K-nine units, and police cadets were involved in the search for 20-year-old D’lanny Chairez and her 18-month-old son, James Avi Chairez, Saturday off of Medina Base Road and Old Pearsall Road.
They were seen Jan. 4 at a pharmacy in the 7100 block of Marbach Road at West Military Dr. Officer Alisia Pruneda told reporters Saturday that they had received a “very credible” tip that D’lanny and her son had been seen at the park during the evening hours and into the night in early February.
Police placed a brown paper bag in a patrol vehicle Saturday, but Pruneda would not release information on items found. so as not to jeopardize the investigation.
The search at Pearsall Park began at 9 a.m. Saturday and was scheduled to wrap up around 2 pm, at which time the park would reopen to the public.
“No one interviewed by police has been in contact with D’Lanny since February 24th, approximately three weeks ago, where she was seen at a local bus station near Highway 90 and SW Military Drive. D’Lanny frequently uses San Antonio public transportation,” said Pruneda.
Police believe the young mother and her son are in danger.
“As time passes without a sighting, the risk of danger increases. If you have seen D’Lanny or Jameseither together or separate, contact police immediately,” said Pruneda.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
SAPD Special Victims Detectives at 210-207-4093 or 210-207-2325, You can remain anonymous.