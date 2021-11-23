Search for missing Schertz man becomes murder investigation

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in a disappearance case from earlier in 2021.
Schertz police say Jacob Dubois has been missing since March 7th after telling his girlfriend that he was going to meet up with his friend, Ethan Beckman. Dubois did not return home and his girlfriend called police to report him missing.
Police were able to contact Beckman by phone the next day and he told officers he and Dubois had gone to a construction site nearby, in the area of Homestead Parkway and Somervell. Beckman said Dubois told him he was going to walk home. Dubois was determined to be a missing person March 9th after no one was able to contact him.
The next day, police again spoke to Beckman about Dubois’ disappearance. Police said Beckman gave conflicting stories about how long the two friends had been out driving and where Dubois had been dropped of. Police were able to determine that Beckman had gotten into a collision in his 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GTI March 8th — and drove the car north on U.S. 281 to the Johnson Ranch development along the highway in Bulverde.
Schertz police seized the car on March 11th and noticed someone had tried to clean the inside of the car. The floorboard had been soaked with water and blood had been found on and around the passenger seat.
An arrest warrant was issued for Beckman the next day on a tampering with evidence charge and was booked more than two weeks later.
Despite this, Schertz police say they are still looking for information about Dubois’ disappearance, suspecting that his disappearance was due to foul play and that this is now a murder investigation. If you have information that can help the investigation, you are encouraged to contact Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-TIPS or at gccstips.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest of the person responsible for crimes against Dubois may get up to $5,000.