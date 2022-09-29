Search is on for 8 suspects at large after police chase in Kendall County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement is on the lookout for approximately 8 subjects at large after a police chase that ended in Kendall County.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post the chase ended on FM 289 between Big Joshua Creek and Waring Knoll around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday. When the vehicle stopped, deputies say numerous subjects jumped out and ran south onto nearby properties.

Investigators say each of the subjects were wearing dark clothing.

If you should come in contact with any of the people matching this description, you are urged to call police right away.

Kendall County, Kerr County and the Central Texas Criminal Interdiction Task Force were involved in the chase.