UPDATE: San Antonio infant found, is safe

Katy Barber
Jul 7, 2021 @ 12:52pm
Photo courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department / Kayeden Stutzman is a 2-year-old boy that has been missing since Tuesday

Update 1:45 p.m.: Police said Kayeden has been located and is safe.

Update 1:30 p.m.: Police have updated Kayeden’s Amber Alert with information about the adult he is believed to be with.

Police are also searching for 28-year-old Erik Stutzman who is believed to be driving a 2019 gray Toyota Corolla with the Texas license plate NTZ6442. Erik is 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials have not said what Erik’s relationship to Kayeden is.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing infant that officials say may be in danger.

Police said Kayeden Stutzman, 2, was last seen at 11 p.m. last night in the 11700 block of Parliament Street. Kayeden has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7660.

