Search to resume for remaining 2 swept away in Texas floods

A member of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden K9 team walks past a buried truck as they continue the search Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, along the South Llano River in Junction, Texas, for the 4 missing individuals believed to be swept away in a Monday morning flash flood. This photo was taken on the South Llano River across from the RV park in Junction, Texas, where the people were swept away from. The search for four people missing after a recreational vehicle park was overrun by raging floodwaters from a West Texas river includes a helicopter, drone and rescuers who are in boats and walking the riverbanks. (Rachel Kellner/Texas Parks and Wildlife Department via AP)

JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — Crews are set to resume searching along a West Texas river after the bodies were found of two of four people who were swept away when floodwaters overran a recreational vehicle park.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Christi Powers says the search will resume Friday morning. She says while “we never lose hope,” the search turned from rescue to recovery after the discovery of two bodies Thursday.

The four were swept away early Monday morning from the RV park in Junction, located about 140 miles west of Austin.

Powers says the identities of the two found dead haven’t been released. She says the bodies were found along the South Llano River about 9 miles downriver from the RV park.