Seattle IC nurse tells Lars her and many others will be working without proper protective gear during Coronavirus crisis

Mar 19, 2020 @ 1:33pm

Lars brings on Caller Kelly, a Seattle IC nurse who explains how her and many others are being told to reuse gowns for as long as possible due to the limited amount of protective supplies. People and big institutions across the country are short on resources and Kelly’s concerns about the spread of infection are easily justifiable given the circumstances. Listen below for more.

