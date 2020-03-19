Lars brings on Caller Kelly, a Seattle IC nurse who explains how her and many others are being told to reuse gowns for as long as possible due to the limited amount of protective supplies. People and big institutions across the country are short on resources and Kelly’s concerns about the spread of infection are easily justifiable given the circumstances. Listen below for more.
The post Seattle IC nurse tells Lars her and many others will be working without proper protective gear during Coronavirus crisis appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.