SeaWorld makes bid to buy Schlitterbahn owner Cedar Fair

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Schlitterbahn owner Cedar Fair confirmed Tuesday that SeaWorld made an “unsolicited, non-binding” offer to buy the entire company, featuring 17 properties and 11 resorts.
Bloomberg reported the offer is worth $3.4 billion.
Cedar Fair in a statement said its board of directors will be carefully reviewing the proposal to determine what is in the best interest of the company and shareholders.
Cedar Fair purchased Schlitterbahn Waterpark and Resort New Braunfels and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in 2019 after the 2016 death of a 10-year-old boy died on a new water slide at Schlitterbahn’s Kansas City property, which closed in 2020.
Locally, SeaWorld owns SeaWorld San Antonio and Aquatica San Antonio on the city’s far west side. The proposed deal would have these two parks plus Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels all owned by the same company.