SeaWorld offers free admission for U.S. Military Veterans during Military Appreciation Month

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Sea World is honoring U.S Military Veterans and their families with a free admission to the park

From May 14 through July 9, U.S Military vets and up to three guests can enjoy free admission to SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and SeaWorld San Diego parks.

Eligible U.S military veterans and retirees can register for complimentary single-day tickets for themselves and up to three dependents before May 14 at www.WavesofHonor.com.

The tickets have to be redeemed by July 9. In order to participate, service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID.

Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment says:

“We are proud to honor active-duty military, veterans and their families with a complimentary visit to one of our parks. The Waves of Honor program extends a small token of our appreciation to members of our military for their commitment and dedication to serving our county. We welcome all military families for a fun-filled day as a thank you for their continued sacrifice and service.”