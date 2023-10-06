SeaWorld San Antonio building solar panel parking lot canopy, project expected to be completed in April

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Keeping your car cool and conserving energy.

That’s the goal of a big project underway at SeaWorld San Antonio.

The park says they are currently building a state-of-the-art solar parking canopy.

The canopy will cover 1,200 vehicles, keeping them shaded from the hot Texas sun.

Jodi Davenport, President of SeaWorld San Antonio says:

“SeaWorld San Antonio’s investment in this groundbreaking solar project is a testament to our company’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Our goal to is inspire and educate guests about animals and conservation, and just the sight of the solar panel car port when guests first arrive will instill in them the importance of renewable energy.”

Along with providing some relief for park visitors when they get back in their vehicles, the canopy’s solar panels will produce 16% of the park’s electricity consumption.

SeaWorld says that’s enough energy to power 3,000 homes for a year.

Construction on the project should be wrapped up by April and it will start producing energy for the park in August.