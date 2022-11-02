SeaWorld San Antonio to kick off the biggest Christmas celebration in Texas November 10

Photo: SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The biggest Christmas celebration in Texas returns next week.

SeaWorld San Antonio’s Christmas Celebration begins November 10, transforming the park in a winter wonderland that features the largest light display in Texas with millions of sparkling lights, beautiful decorations and of course, some delicious holiday treats.

SeaWorld San Antonio is bringing back some annual favorites including the Sesame Street Christmas Parade, the Christmas Market and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. But some new events with be added in to your holiday visit.

New this year will be the “O Wondrous Night Stage Show”. It’s the nativity story told through the eyes of the animals who were there to experience it.

A new Christmas Party Zone will include a DJ while you dance in the festive snow flurries.

Of course you can spend time with your favorite marine animals while you take in the holiday fun.

SeaWorld San Antonio’s Christmas Celebration takes place on select days from November 10 through January 2.

For tickets and more information, visit seaworld.com.