Second arrest made in fatal West Side dog attack

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The wife of a man already accused of owning aggressive dogs that killed an elderly man on Friday is now facing similar charges.

San Antonio police arrested 31-year-old Abilene Schnieder without incident this afternoon and charged her with Attack by Dangerous Dog Resulting in Death and Injury to an Elderly Person.

The second arrest comes on the heels of new evidence that establishes the fact that Schneider shared ownership of the animals. Her husband, Christian Alexander Moreno, remains in jail on the same charges following the attack which left 81-year-old Ramon Najera with fatal injuries. Najera’s 74-year-old wife, Janie, along with two other men were also injured in the attack. All three have been treated and released.

Three dogs, described as American Staffordshire Terriers, were taken into SAACS custody from the location and euthanized.

