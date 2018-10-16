Second chance job fair in San Antonio

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert will be hosting the 2nd Chance Job Fair Wednesday morning.

“People need to work, even if they have a criminal record. We’ve been in touch with hundreds of local companies who have said they would hire the formerly incarcerated. But finding those employers can be difficult. So we have the second chance job fair so they can make a connection. We’d rather them be working and starting their lives anew than to… robbing somebody’s house or selling drugs.”

The first 2nd Chance Job Fair held in 2015 hosted more than 100 employers, 20 non-profit and service organizations and attracted more than 1800 attendees. Last year’s job had over 750 job seekers in attendance.

The job fair is from 9 am to 12 pm. at the Freeman Coliseum, 3201 E. Houston St.

“Definitely bring your resume if you have one and if not, bring a positive attitude and schmooze away.”