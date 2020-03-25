Second coronavirus death reported in Bexar County
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of San Antonio and Bexar County have confirmed a second COVID-19 related death.
The woman in her 40s had been receiving treatment at University Hospital. She passed away Tuesday.
Another woman died this past weekend after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She was the wife of a military veteran. Joint Base San Antonio says the woman in her 80s had a complex medical history of underlying illnesses. She died in hospice care.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 69 cases of COVID-19 reported in San Antonio and Bexar County. Thirty-two are travel-related.