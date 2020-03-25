      Weather Alert

Second coronavirus death reported in Bexar County

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 24, 2020 @ 9:39pm
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of San Antonio and Bexar County have confirmed a second COVID-19 related death.

The woman in her 40s had been receiving treatment at University Hospital. She passed away Tuesday.

Another woman died this past weekend after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She was the wife of a military veteran. Joint Base San Antonio says the woman in her 80s had a complex medical history of underlying illnesses.  She died in hospice care.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 69 cases of COVID-19 reported in San Antonio and Bexar County. Thirty-two are travel-related.

 

 

 

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Deaths
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming