Second coronavirus death reported in Bexar County
Coronavirus. Photo: CDC
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The City of San Antonio and Bexar County have confirmed a second COVID-19 related death.
The woman in her 40s was a part-time employee at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. She had been receiving treatment at University Hospital where she died Tuesday.
In a letter to parishioners, Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said, “I offer my deepest condolences and prayers to the family of St. Luke’s employee who has passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19. We know that God is always with us, even in these dark times of suffering. The Lord is our strength and our salvation. The St. Luke’s Church and School community are in mourning with the devastating loss, and I and the archdiocese will raise them up in prayer as we seek the Lord in overcoming these present struggles. Our shared faith in Christ will see us through. Pray. Pray. Pray.”
Another woman died this past weekend after being diagnosed with COVID-19. She was the wife of a military veteran. Joint Base San Antonio says the woman in her 80s had a complex medical history of underlying illnesses. She died in hospice care.
The pastor at St. Luke’s says the woman was a back-office employee who had no contact with students or parents. When the church learned of her diagnosis March 20, the church office shut down and the pastoral staff went into quarantine as a precautionary measure.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 69 cases of COVID-19 reported in San Antonio and Bexar County. Thirty-two are travel-related.