      Weather Alert

Second day of bomb threats against several historically Black schools

CBS News
Feb 1, 2022 @ 7:01am
This July 6, 2021, file photo shows a sign outside the Howard University campus in Washington.  Jacquelyn Martin / AP
For the second day in a row, several historically black colleges and universities received bomb threats Tuesday, resulting in shelters-in-place and canceled classes as authorities swept campuses looking for devices. No explosions have been reported.

Howard University, in Washington, D.C. was threatened on both days. It declared an all-clear Tuesday as it did Monday.

CBS Washington, D.C. affiliate WUSA-TV says a bomb threat was also reported at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Tuesday.

Other school getting threats Tuesday included Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida; Kentucky State University; Fort Valley State, in Georgia; Xavier University in Louisiana; Spelman College in Atlanta and Morgan State in Baltimore.

In addition to Howard on Monday, schools receiving threats included Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida; Albany State University in Georgia; Bowie State University in Maryland and Delaware State University.

The FBI and Breau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

TAGS
bomb threats at black colleges
Popular Posts
South Texas teens kill mom's boyfriend for molesting 9-year-old sister
San Antonio woman stabbed and beaten by her own children
Cash In: Hays and Caldwell County paying bounties on feral hog hunts
Area law enforcement seize a half million dollars worth of cocaine
Austin man killed in New Braunfels fatality accident
Connect With Us Listen To Us On