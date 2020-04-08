Second H-E-B worker tests positive for COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO KTSA News) – Another H-E-B partner in San Antonio has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The employee worked at the H-E-B store on FM 471 near the intersection of Grissom and Tezel Road in the far West Side. The employee has not been at the store since Sunday, and those who worked closely or had contact with the individual have been notified.
A statement from H-E-B says the store has been deep-cleaned and sanitized several times. Employees are provided masks and gloves, and the H-E-B partners are strongly encouraged to wear them at work during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Our primary focus is keeping our partners and customers safe,” read a statement on the company’s website.
The first H-E-B employee to test positive worked at the store on Bandera Road at Loop 1604. That case was reported Saturday.