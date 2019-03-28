Second Phase of a major San Antonio highway project starts Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Phase2 of a major highway construction project starts Friday morning.

It’s along a 4 mile stretch of 281 in north Bexar County.

TxDOT says the first Phase of the project, that’s the mess from 1604 to Stone Oak Parkway, is going to be finished in 2020.

Phase 2 is getting underway with an official ground breaking at 10 Friday morning.

It’s from Stone Oak Parkway to the Comal County Line.

The expansion project will bring 4 new lanes in each direction along with two HOV lanes to an extremely busy and fast growing area.

It should be all wrapped up by 2022.