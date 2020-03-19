Second San Antonio city council member under quarantine
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran is under self quarantine. She participated in Thursday’s city council meeting via Skype.
“I’m self-quarantining right now because at the NLC (National League of Cities) Congressional City Conference, two people tested positive for COVID-19,” said Viagran.
The District 3 councilwoman, who serves on the NLC Board of Directors, was in Washington, D.C. for the conference March 8-11. Her activities included a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, and she found out Tuesday that two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“As a result I’ve been staying home since then as a precaution,” Viagran said.
She says the individuals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were not on the board or on any of her committees. Viagran says she’s considered “low risk.”
Manny Pelaez has been under self-quarantine since he and his family returned to San Antonio Sunday night after a vacation in Colombia. He also participated in the city council meeting remotely.
City Council voted to extend San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency declaration for 30 days.