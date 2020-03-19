      Weather Alert

Second San Antonio city council member under quarantine

Elizabeth Ruiz
Mar 19, 2020 @ 2:41pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran is under self quarantine. She participated in Thursday’s city council meeting via Skype.

“I’m self-quarantining right now because at the NLC (National League of Cities) Congressional City Conference, two people tested positive for COVID-19,” said Viagran.

The District 3 councilwoman, who serves on the NLC Board of Directors, was in Washington, D.C. for the conference March 8-11. Her activities included a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence, and she found out Tuesday that two people tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“As a result I’ve been staying home since then as a precaution,” Viagran said.

She says the individuals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were not on the board or on any of her committees. Viagran says she’s considered “low risk.”

Manny Pelaez has been under self-quarantine since he and his family returned to San Antonio Sunday night after a vacation in Colombia.   He also participated in the city council meeting remotely.

City Council voted to extend San Antonio’s Public Health Emergency declaration for 30 days.

