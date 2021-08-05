Second Special Session agenda adds quorum discussions, COVID-19 rules related to schools

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — August 7 is the start date for the next special session and today Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the agenda items he aims to tackle.
The new agenda includes all previous 11 items identified for the session that was disrupted by Texas House Democrats fleeing to Washington D.C. nearly a month ago.
“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started,” said Abbott. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.”
New items on the agenda include quorum rules, primary elections, radioactive waste, employment and federal relief appropriations.
According to Abbott, the new agenda considerations specifically state lawmakers will tackle
The special session will convene Saturday at noon.
