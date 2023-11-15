Second suspect arrested, charged in Halloween shooting at North Star Mall

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A second suspect is now arrested and charged in connection to a robbery and possibly a shooting at North Star Mall on Halloween night.

KSAT-12 reports Angel Ramirez, 24, is facing numerous charges, including aggravated robbery after her arrest Tuesday night.

Investigators say Ramirez joins Edwardo Sanchez Jr, 52, who was arrested a few days after police say he pulled a gun and shot a security guard when he and Ramirez were stopped in Macy’s under suspicion for shoplifting.

There is no word on who the third suspect is.

SADS says Ramirez was identified through surveillance video and then chosen out of a lineup by a victim.

Ramirez faces numerous charges, including three counts of aggravated robbery, one count of robbery, and several counts of theft.