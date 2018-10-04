Secret recording of firefighters union boss is leaked

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A secret recording leaked to the Rivard Report reveals plans by firefighters union boss Chris Steele to push for a candidate to replace Mayor Ron Nirenberg in next year’s election.

“The third thing is setting up to where in May of 2019, we can put our own guy in the mayor’s office, which would be Greg Brockhouse in the mayor’s office,” Steele is heard telling firefighters.

He also says,”The strategic objective is to get us a contract within the next year.”

After a portion of the recording was made public, the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association issued a statement supporting councilman Brockhouse.

“Is it any surprise that firefighters would fully support Greg Brockhouse running for mayor? No. We have seen an extreme lack of leadership in the mayor’s office over the years.”

The statement from the union says , “In Greg, we see someone who listens to the people, someone who won’t be owned by the city manager and /or special interests.”

Councilman Brockhouse was asked on the Trey Ware Morning show on KTSA whether he plans to run for mayor.

“Trust me when I say many organizations across the city have asked me if I want to run for mayor,” he said. “I hope that when I do go, that when the time comes, that the firefighters and the police officers will stand with me, as I’m sure they will,” said Brockhouse.

While not confirming that he plans to run for mayor next year, Brockhouse did issue a challenge to Nirenberg.

“Let’s you and I have a debate about what’s going on, piece by piece on these amendments and how they affect the community. You’ve chosen to drag me into this and to turn this into the 2019 mayoral race,” Brockhouse said.

The proposed charter amendments on the November 6 ballot would cap the salary of future city managers, let the union decide when contract negotiations should go to binding arbitration and make it easier to get a referendum on city issues, allowing citizens to challenge or overturn city council decisions.