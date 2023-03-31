Secretary Nelson reminds eligible Texas voters to register, prepare for May 6th local elections

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You can already sense the buildup for the 2024 Presidential Election in the U.S., but there will be plenty of voting long before then in the Lone Star Sate.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson is reminding eligible voters to make sure they are registered to vote by Thursday, April 6th for the May 6th local elections. Not all local governmental entities will be holding elections on May 6th, and Texas voters should check with their county elections office for more information on which municipalities, school districts, and other local political subdivisions will be holding elections.

Early voting begins on Monday, April 24th and runs through Tuesday, May 2nd. Election Day is Saturday, May 6th.

“If you are not already registered to vote in the upcoming local elections – there is still time! Make sure to submit your voter registration application to your county voter registrar by Thursday, April 6th so that you can have an opportunity to make your voice heard in your local community,” Secretary Nelson said.

If you plan to vote in Bexar County, you can get more information about the process by clicking here.

If you are already registered to vote but now have a new address, you can update that online.