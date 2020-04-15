Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos believes students should be back in school by this fall
Lars brings on Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to discuss how to fundamentally rethink education and to embrace the advantages technology provides. Online learning can give students a wide variety of creative choices to learn effectively. DeVos believes that distance learning is flexible and can properly react to whatever reality appears before parents and students across the country. Listen below for more.
