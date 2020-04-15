      Weather Alert

Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos believes students should be back in school by this fall

Lars Larson
Apr 15, 2020 @ 1:19pm

Lars brings on Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to discuss how to fundamentally rethink education and to embrace the advantages technology provides. Online learning can give students a wide variety of creative choices to learn effectively. DeVos believes that distance learning is flexible and can properly react to whatever reality appears before parents and students across the country. Listen below for more.

The post Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos believes students should be back in school by this fall appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost