Secretary of State John Scott highlighting ‘Vote Ready’ campaign

Voter registration application document with pen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Secretary John Scott is highlighting the “VoteReady” campaign as Texans are now within three weeks of the deadline to get registered to vote in November.

Secretary Scott spoke at the Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center in East Austin Tuesday morning to talk about voter ID requirements for people voting in person or by mail.

“I want to ensure that all Texans are informed, prepared and ready to make their voices heard,” said Secretary Scott. “Regardless of how you vote – whether it’s in person or by mail – you have to identify yourself when you vote in Texas. Today, we are working to make sure that all eligible Texas voters understand the ID requirements so they can vote successfully and easily in the upcoming November General Election.”

Secretary Scott has also released a series of videos that cover numerous topics surrounding elections in Texas. You can watch the first video in the series by clicking here.

More information, including details in Spanish, can be found by clicking here.