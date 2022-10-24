Secretary of State John Scott releases final election video as early voting begins in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early voting is now under way in Texas, and Secretary of State John Scott is releasing his fourth and final video on the voting process in the Lone Star State.

The final video covers how ballots are cast and counted in Texas. The video also covers what voters should expect when they show up to the polls, and it also breaks down the protocols and procedures in place that protect the integrity and accuracy of elections in Texas.

“None of the machines that touch your ballot, or that count it, are connected to the internet,” says Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia in the video.

You can find out more about where your polling place is by visiting VoteTexas.gov, and there is also information on what you need to bring to the polls when you vote, either early or on November 8.