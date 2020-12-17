Section of Nacogdoches Road to be closed this weekend
Traffic cones
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A section of a street on San Antonio’s North Side is going to be closed this weekend.
The City of San Antonio Public Works Department says Nacogdoches Road between East Nottingham and Broadway will be shut down.
They say the reason for the closure is so that a giant crane can be set up for a construction project.
The closure will begin Friday, December 18th and the road will open back up the evening of Sunday, December 20.