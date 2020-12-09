Sections of San Antonio’s MLK Drive to be closed this week
MLK March/Jan. 20, 2020/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Sections of a street on San Antonio’s East side will be closed the next few days in order to film a virtual event.
Martin Luther King Drive is being used to virtually create next years Martin Luther King Jr. march.
The march has been held in San Antonio every year since 1987 but the 2021 edition is going to be virtual because of the pandemic.
It usually draws about 300,000 people.
The decision to go virtual was made by the MLK Commission back in September.
San Antonio’s Public Works Department says the closures will take place at these times:
- Martin Luther King Drive (from Badger Street to West Hein Street) closed December 9, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Drive (from West Hein Street to Lone Oak Street) closed December 10, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Drive (from Bellinger Street to Claver Street ) closed December 10, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Drive (from Bellinger Street to Spriggsdale Blvd.) closed December 11, 2020 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Drive (from Spriggsdale Blvd. to South Mel Waiters Way) closed December 11, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.