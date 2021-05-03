Security Guard grazed by a bullet when shots are fired at a San Antonio bar
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A security guard avoided serious injury when someone opened fire outside of the bar he was working at.
It was at the Social Spot Bar in the 900 block of Broadway Sunday night.
Police say there was an altercation and at one point, someone pulled a gun and started shooting.
The guard’s clothing was grazed by one of the bullets but he’s okay.
Police are looking for the shooter who they believe sped off in a silver Camaro.