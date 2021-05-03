      Weather Alert

Security Guard grazed by a bullet when shots are fired at a San Antonio bar

Don Morgan
May 3, 2021 @ 7:44am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A security guard avoided serious injury when someone opened fire outside of the bar he was working at.

It was at the Social Spot Bar in the 900 block of Broadway Sunday night.

Police say there was an altercation and at one point, someone pulled a gun and started shooting.

The guard’s clothing was grazed by one of the bullets but he’s okay.

Police are looking for the shooter who they believe sped off in a silver Camaro.

TAGS
San Antonio Social Spot Bar shooting
Popular Posts
Have The Democrats Become The Party Of Intolerance?
Politicians Are Telling Lockdown Kate Brown That Her Dictatorship Has Limits
Human remains found during search for missing baby at a San Antonio Mobile Home Park
New Video, Trey Talks Corporate Threatening State Legislatures
Judge Wolff says Governor Abbott's allegations of abuse at immigrant holding center "completely false"