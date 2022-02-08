      Weather Alert

Security guard shoots suspect in Southeast side car theft

Katy Barber
Feb 8, 2022 @ 11:46am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is hospitalized after an attempted car theft Tuesday morning on the Southeast side.

San Antonio police said a security guard on patrol heard his personal vehicle starting in a parking lot in the 1100 block of SE Military Drive around 9 a.m.

Police said the security guard discovered a person was attempting to steal his car and the suspect brandished a gun when they were confronted. The security guard reportedly pulled out a weapon of his own and shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No charges have been filed at this time and police are continuing to investigate.

