Security guard shoots suspect in Southeast side car theft

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is hospitalized after an attempted car theft Tuesday morning on the Southeast side.
San Antonio police said a security guard on patrol heard his personal vehicle starting in a parking lot in the 1100 block of SE Military Drive around 9 a.m.
Police said the security guard discovered a person was attempting to steal his car and the suspect brandished a gun when they were confronted. The security guard reportedly pulled out a weapon of his own and shot the suspect multiple times.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
No charges have been filed at this time and police are continuing to investigate.