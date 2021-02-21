      Weather Alert

Security officer shoots shoplifter at San Antonio Walmart

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 21, 2021 @ 1:33am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – An off-duty San Antonio Independent School District officer working security at a West Side Walmart has shot a shoplifting suspect in a struggle.

San Antonio police say officer Manuel Espinoza attempted to detain the man who was trying to leave the store on West Military near Loop 410 Saturday afternoon with unpaid merchandise. A struggle ensued and the man pointed a semi-automatic handgun at Espinoza  The officer then pulled his weapon and shot the suspect several times.

The man was taken to University Hospital and SAISD officer Espinoza was taken to San Antonio police headquarters for questioning. 

