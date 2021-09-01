      Weather Alert

See all new 666 new laws in effect in Texas

Katy Barber
Sep 1, 2021 @ 4:09pm
The State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The Texas Legislature closed out its regular session Monday, but are expected to return for a special session after Texas Democrats blocked one of the nation's most restrictive new voting laws with a walkout. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 666 laws that crossed Governor Greg Abbott’s desk went into effect today.

New laws related to election securityabortion and permitless carry have been in the national spotlight, but those are a drop in the bucket in the vast range of bills that are now law.

Other new laws include House Bill 9 which enhances the criminal penalty to a state jail felony offense for anyone who knowingly blocks an emergency vehicle or obstructs access to a hospital or health care facility; House Bill 103 which creates an Active Shooter Alert System in Texas; House Bill 547 which allows home-schooled students to participate in UIL activities; Senate Bill 24 which requires police departments to review files of applicants before they are hired to ensure officers with a negative history aren’t passed between departments.

You can find the full list here:

HB 9 Author: Klick | Allison | Shaheen | Harless | Price
Sponsor: Campbell
Last Action: 06/01/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the criminal punishment and conditions of community supervision for the offense of obstructing a highway or other passageway; increasing a criminal penalty.
HB 16 Author: Hernandez | Paddie | Hunter | Morales Shaw
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation of certain retail electric products.
HB 18 Author: Oliverson | Bonnen | Collier | Canales | Burrows
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to establishment of the prescription drug savings program for certain uninsured individuals.
HB 19 Author: Leach | Ashby | Meyer
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to civil liability of a commercial motor vehicle owner or operator, including the effect that changes to that liability have on commercial automobile insurance.
HB 21 Author: Neave | Button | Hunter | Swanson | Minjarez
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the statute of limitations applicable to a sexual harassment complaint filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.
HB 29 Author: Swanson | White | Patterson | Hefner
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to authorizing the provision of temporary secure storage for weapons at certain public buildings; authorizing fees.
HB 30 Author: Talarico | Murr | White | Wu | Minjarez
Sponsor: Whitmire
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to educational programs provided by the Windham School District in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for certain inmates.
HB 33 Author: Dominguez | Tinderholt | Morales, Eddie | Ellzey | Cortez
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to measures to facilitate the award of postsecondary course credit leading to workforce credentialing based on military experience, education, and training and to prepare veterans for employment in certain industries.
HB 39 Author: Neave | Cook | Moody | Morales Shaw | Smith
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to protective orders; making conforming changes.
HB 72 Author: Reynolds | Stephenson | Jetton
Sponsor: Miles
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the power of certain counties to enact certain park use rules; changing a criminal penalty.
HB 79 Author: Murr
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to associate judges for guardianship proceedings and protective services proceedings in certain courts.
HB 80 Author: Johnson, Jarvis | Collier | Meza
Sponsor: Whitmire
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the discharge by certain defendants of fines and costs through community service.
HB 103 Author: Landgraf | Meyer | Guillen | Kuempel | González, Mary
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to establishment of the Texas Active Shooter Alert System.
HB 113 Author: Oliverson
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to peer-to-peer car sharing programs.
HB 119 Author: Landgraf | Turner, John | White | Holland
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prohibiting organ transplant recipient discrimination on the basis of certain disabilities.
HB 133 Author: Rose | Thompson, Senfronia | Walle | Thierry | Reynolds
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of certain benefits under Medicaid and the Healthy Texas Women program, including the transition of case management for children and pregnant women program services and Healthy Texas Women program services to a managed care program.
HB 135 Author: Minjarez | Canales | Sherman, Sr.
Sponsor: Miles
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to notifying an alleged perpetrator of child abuse or neglect of certain rights in an investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services.
HB 139 Author: Buckley | Wilson | Slawson | Bowers | Goldman
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to state occupational licensing of certain military veterans and military spouses.
HB 159 Author: González, Mary | Harris | Ramos
Sponsor: Lucio
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to improving training and staff development for primary and secondary educators to enable them to more effectively serve all students.
HB 222 Author: Murr
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to liability of burn bosses in connection with certain prescribed burns.
HB 246 Author: Murr | Cook | Ellzey
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prosecution of the criminal offense of improper relationship between educator and student.
HB 295 Author: Murr | Collier | Smith | Moody | Johnson, Ann
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of funding for indigent defense services.
HB 315 Author: VanDeaver | Guillen
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the purchasing of the uniform of certain honorably retired or medically discharged peace officers.
HB 317 Author: Murr | Buckley | Guillen
Sponsor: Miles
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prohibiting discrimination against living organ donors by certain insurers.
HB 365 Author: Murr | King, Tracy O. | Slawson | Burns | Rogers
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to liability arising from farm animals.
HB 368 Author: Sherman, Sr. | Reynolds | Romero, Jr. | Bucy | Talarico
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of a driver’s license to certain persons that includes an alternative to the license holder’s residence address.
HB 375 Author: Smith | Guillen | Minjarez
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prosecution of the offense of continuous sexual abuse of young child or disabled individual; creating a criminal offense.
HB 385 Author: Pacheco | White | Campos | Button | Krause
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to conditions of community supervision and procedures applicable to the reduction or termination of a defendant’s period of community supervision.
HB 402 Author: Hernandez
Sponsor: Alvarado
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of certain funds derived from criminal asset forfeiture to provide services to domestic victims of trafficking.
HB 428 Author: King, Ken | Leach | Kacal | Canales | Guillen
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to health benefit plan coverage for ovarian cancer testing and screening.
HB 454 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of a specialty treatment court for certain individuals residing with a child who is the subject of a juvenile court case.
HB 458 Author: Shaheen | Neave | Morales, Eddie | Krause | Jetton
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the collection and enforcement of withholding of income for the payment of child support.
HB 465 Author: Shaheen | Leach | Hull | Thierry | Bowers
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to changing the eligibility for release on parole of certain inmates serving sentences for trafficking offenses involving one or more child victims.
HB 532 Author: Shine
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of State Highway Loop 121 in Bell County as the Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden Memorial Highway.
HB 533 Author: Shine | Lambert
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 05/19/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to ad valorem tax sales of personal property seized under a tax warrant.
HB 547 Author: Frank | Dutton | Huberty | González, Mary | Burrows
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to authorizing equal opportunity for access by non-enrolled students to University Interscholastic League sponsored activities; authorizing a fee.
HB 549 Author: Thompson, Senfronia
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to exemptions from liability for certain professionals for the disclosure of certain mental health information.
HB 558 Author: White | Meza
Sponsor: Hall
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the taking of a blood specimen on arrest for certain intoxication offenses.
HB 567 Author: Frank | Noble | Wu | Bell, Keith | Dutton
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the procedures and grounds for terminating the parent-child relationship, for taking possession of a child, and for certain hearings in a suit affecting the parent-child relationship involving the Department of Family and Protective Services.
HB 569 Author: Sanford | Rose | Thierry | White | Crockett
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to credit toward payment of a fine and costs for certain misdemeanants confined in jail or prison before sentencing.
HB 574 Author: Bonnen | Goldman
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/03/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of criminal offenses involving elections.
HB 604 Author: Noble | Stucky | Buckley | Thierry | Anderson
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a microchip scan of animals in the custody of an animal shelter or releasing agency, including an animal rescue organization.
HB 619 Author: Thompson, Senfronia | Lopez | Button | Talarico | Guillen
Sponsor: Alvarado
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to developing a strategic plan to support the child-care workforce.
HB 624 Author: Shine
Sponsor: Campbell
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to increasing the criminal penalty for certain offenses committed in retaliation for or on account of a person’s service or status as a public servant.
HB 626 Author: Rosenthal | Tinderholt | Guillen | Fierro
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the expansion of the Texas Innovative Adult Career Education (ACE) Grant Program to include certain nonprofit organizations providing job training to veterans.
HB 632 Author: Darby | Anchia | Geren | Craddick | Longoria
Sponsor: Seliger
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of an advisory committee for the TexNet seismic monitoring program.
HB 654 Author: Lucio III | Burrows | Allison | Leach
Sponsor: Johnson
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the rule against perpetuities.
HB 690 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to training requirements for a member of the board of trustees of an independent school district.
HB 700 Author: Johnson, Jarvis | Lopez | Frank
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the Preparation for Adult Living Program and other services for foster children transitioning to independent living.
HB 707 Author: Moody | Murr
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a study on expanding recovery housing in this state.
HB 719 Author: White | Collier
Sponsor: Whitmire
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to Texas Department of Criminal Justice transfer facilities.
HB 721 Author: Wilson
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the release to mandatory supervision of certain inmates confined in a county jail.
HB 723 Author: Patterson | Button | Johnson, Julie | Turner, John | Shaheen
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to notice of a modification to the medical certification information on certain death certificates.
HB 735 Author: Minjarez
Sponsor: Campbell
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to service contracts for leased or purchased motor vehicles.
HB 750 Author: Burns
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to requiring a school district to post the district’s employment policy on the district’s Internet website.
HB 757 Author: Dutton
Sponsor: Miles
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the consequences of receiving a grant of deferred adjudication community supervision and successfully completing the period of supervision.
HB 763 Author: Toth
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the handling of illicit alcoholic beverages seized by a peace officer.
HB 769 Author: Middleton | Hunter | Lozano | Dominguez
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the administration of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.
HB 780 Author: Oliverson | Zwiener | Howard | Klick | Collier
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of a bone marrow donor recruitment program.
HB 781 Author: Sanford | Noble | Patterson | Guillen | Shaheen
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the carrying and possession of a handgun by a public junior college school marshal.
HB 786 Author: Oliverson | Tinderholt | Morales, Eddie | Canales
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to required cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for telecommunicators.
HB 788 Author: Geren
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the eligibility of emergency service dispatchers to participate in a public safety employees treatment court program.
HB 792 Author: Burns | Holland
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of certain municipalities to use an alternate work schedule for police dispatchers.
HB 837 Author: Lucio III
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the procedure for amending or revoking certificates of public convenience and necessity issued to certain retail public utilities.
HB 840 Author: Moody
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the selection of public members to serve on a county’s salary grievance committee.
HB 851 Author: Cook | Neave
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the admission by a party of a material and substantial change of circumstances in a motion to modify an order in certain family law cases.
HB 867 Author: Thompson, Senfronia
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 05/19/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of a qualified domestic relations order for the payment of spousal maintenance and child support obligations.
HB 868 Author: Thompson, Senfronia
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the jury charge and jury findings in a suit affecting the parent-child relationship.
HB 871 Author: Morrison | Gates | Guillen
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the municipal fees charged to certain air conditioning and refrigeration contractors.
HB 876 Author: Craddick
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to fees charged by certain persons for the method used for payments made under an agreement.
HB 900 Author: Huberty
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the liability of a landlord for damages resulting from the execution of a writ of possession in an eviction suit.
HB 911 Author: Patterson | Buckley | Schaefer | Ellzey | Morales, Eddie
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of specially marked driver’s licenses and personal identification certificates to veterans.
HB 912 Author: Cortez
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of specialty license plates for recipients of the Borinqueneers Congressional Gold Medal.
HB 914 Author: Hernandez
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of certain municipal employees to request the removal and storage of certain abandoned or illegally parked vehicles.
HB 917 Author: Hernandez | Anchia | Rogers
Sponsor: Lucio
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the composition of the board of trustees of the Employees Retirement System of Texas.
HB 918 Author: Leman | White | Slawson | Hefner | Schaefer
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/03/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a license to carry a handgun for certain young adults who are protected under certain court orders related to family violence.
HB 929 Author: Sherman, Sr. | Krause | Jetton | Rodriguez | Reynolds
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to law enforcement policies and procedures regarding body worn cameras.
HB 954 Author: Dutton
Sponsor: Whitmire
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain contract and notice requirements applicable to certain facilities used to house inmates or releasees from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and to the transfer of certain real property held by the department.
HB 957 Author: Oliverson | Hefner | White | Guillen | Schaefer
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to local, state, and federal regulation of firearm suppressors.
HB 963 Author: Lozano | Landgraf | Dominguez | Guillen
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the Texas natural gas vehicle grant program.
HB 977 Author: Metcalf | Toth
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a petition filed for a place on the ballot for the board of directors for the Montgomery County Hospital District.
HB 1005 Author: Leman | Collier | Johnson, Ann | Smith | Hunter
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the requisites of a bail bond given by certain defendants and to conditions of release on bond for certain defendants.
HB 1011 Author: Turner, John | Oliverson | Guerra
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to expedited death certificates for religious purposes in certain counties.
HB 1012 Author: Dutton | Collier | Lambert
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to access to a residence or former residence to retrieve certain personal property.
HB 1027 Author: Parker | Howard | Raney
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the disclosure of certain information regarding course materials by public institutions of higher education.
HB 1033 Author: Oliverson | Shaheen
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prescription drug price disclosure; authorizing a fee; providing an administrative penalty.
HB 1049 Author: Harless
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the requirement for a deputy sheriff, reserve deputy sheriff, deputy constable, or reserve deputy constable to take an official oath.
HB 1057 Author: Oliverson | Shaheen | Parker | Hefner | Bell, Cecil
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to designating November 7 as Victims of Communism Day.
HB 1062 Author: Bell, Cecil | Guillen
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the eligibility of certain 17-year-old persons to serve as members of the Texas State Guard.
HB 1069 Author: Harris
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the carrying of a handgun by certain first responders.
HB 1071 Author: Harris | Allison | Ramos | Leach | Collier
Sponsor: Whitmire
Last Action: 06/03/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the presence of a qualified facility dog or qualified therapy dog in certain court proceedings.
HB 1081 Author: Kuempel | Guillen
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of specialty license plates to honor recipients of the Presidential Service Badge.
HB 1090 Author: Bailes | White | Rogers
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the appraisal for ad valorem tax purposes of real property that was erroneously omitted from an appraisal roll in a previous year.
HB 1115 Author: King, Phil
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of State Highway 114 in Wise County as the Sergeant Randy D. White Memorial Highway.
HB 1128 Author: Jetton | Harris | Lozano
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to persons permitted to be in a polling place or a place where ballots are being counted.
HB 1147 Author: Huberty | Guillen | Wilson
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/03/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to military readiness for purposes of the indicators of achievement under the public school accountability system and the college, career, or military readiness outcomes bonus under the Foundation School Program.
HB 1153 Author: Vo
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the applicability of the Texas Fair Housing Act to certain sales and rentals.
HB 1154 Author: Jetton | Metcalf | Bell, Cecil
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the requirements for meetings held and Internet websites developed by certain special purpose districts.
HB 1156 Author: Thierry | Leach | Bell, Keith | Crockett
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to creating the criminal offense of financial abuse of an elderly individual.
HB 1164 Author: Oliverson | Thierry | Howard | Hull | Collier
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to patient safety practices regarding placenta accreta spectrum disorder.
HB 1172 Author: Howard | Tinderholt | Harless | Neave | White
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the rights of victims of sexual assault or other prohibited sexual conduct.
HB 1213 Author: Darby
Sponsor: Seliger
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to court reporter costs incurred in a hearing or proceeding for the involuntary detention of a person with mental illness.
HB 1227 Author: Leman | Johnson, Jarvis | Klick | Frank | Neave
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain procedures regarding court-ordered financial support for a child in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services.
HB 1228 Author: Leman
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the membership of the board of managers for certain emergency communication districts.
HB 1247 Author: Lozano | Ordaz Perez
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the development of and report on a tri-agency work-based learning strategic framework by the Texas Workforce Commission, the Texas Education Agency, and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
HB 1256 Author: Ashby | Price | Rose | Minjarez | Stucky
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the allocation of certain revenue from mixed beverage gross receipts and sales taxes.
HB 1257 Author: Ashby
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the definition of personal property for purposes of removing personal property from a roadway or right-of-way.
HB 1258 Author: Ashby | Anchia
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to data matching with financial institutions to facilitate the collection of certain delinquent tax liabilities.
HB 1259 Author: Darby | Anderson | Stucky | Buckley | Rogers
Sponsor: Seliger
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the rural veterinarian incentive program.
HB 1264 Author: Bell, Keith | Cain | Harless
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the time for making required reports of deceased residents of this state to a voter registrar and to the secretary of state.
HB 1278 Author: Campos | Morales Shaw
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to public hearings on homelessness issues held by the Texas Interagency Council for the Homeless.
HB 1296 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of certain notices in guardianship proceedings.
HB 1297 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to service of process on institutions and organizations in certain probate proceedings.
HB 1301 Author: Guillen | Morales, Eddie
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to services provided by colonia self-help centers and a study on colonias in this state.
HB 1306 Author: Swanson | Dominguez | Pacheco
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/09/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to increasing the criminal penalty for assault or aggravated assault of a process server.
HB 1307 Author: González, Mary | Allen | Guillen
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the care of pregnant women in county jail or in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
HB 1315 Author: Johnson, Jarvis | Neave | Leach
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the duration of an appointment of a guardian ad litem or an attorney ad litem for a child in the conservatorship of the Department of Family and Protective Services.
HB 1321 Author: Bell, Keith | Ellzey | Harris
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of State Highway 198 in Henderson County as the Deputy Sheriff Tony Ogburn and Deputy Sheriff Paul Habelt Memorial Highway.
HB 1363 Author: Minjarez | Guillen
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to treatment of a patient by a physical therapist without a referral.
HB 1372 Author: Guerra | Ramos | Wu
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to authorizing a petitioner for a protective order to separate the petitioner’s wireless telephone number from the respondent’s wireless telephone service account.
HB 1382 Author: Bucy | Morales Shaw | Ortega | González, Jessica | Zwiener
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the availability of certain information regarding early voting.
HB 1387 Author: Harris | Noble
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the storage of firearms and ammunition in the same locked location in certain foster homes.
HB 1397 Author: White
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the required disclosure of entities with an ownership interest in a vendor of voting system equipment.
HB 1400 Author: Swanson | Tinderholt | Pacheco | Dominguez
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the criminal offense of impersonating a private investigator.
HB 1401 Author: Johnson, Ann | White | Wu | Guillen
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to methods to send applications and orders for sealing juvenile records.
HB 1403 Author: Johnson, Ann | Metcalf | Bonnen
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the imposition of consecutive sentences for certain offenses arising out of the same criminal episode.
HB 1407 Author: Schaefer | Metcalf | Patterson | Hefner | Cain
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the carrying of a handgun by a license holder in a motor vehicle.
HB 1419 Author: Hull | White | Patterson | Morales, Eddie | Price
Sponsor: Alvarado
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the duties of a law enforcement agency regarding missing children and missing persons and to the duties of a justice of the peace or other investigator regarding unidentified bodies.
HB 1423 Author: Campos | Morales Shaw
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation and inspection procedures of certain long-term care facilities, including a survey of certain facilities’ emergency power sources.
HB 1428 Author: Huberty
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to procurement by a political subdivision of a contingent fee contract for legal services.
HB 1434 Author: Oliverson | Hull | Howard | Collier | Johnson, Julie
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to limitations on pelvic examinations; authorizing disciplinary action, including an administrative penalty.
HB 1475 Author: Cyrier
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to municipal board of adjustment zoning variances based on unnecessary hardship.
HB 1476 Author: Bell, Keith | Leach | Cyrier | Romero, Jr. | Raymond
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a vendor’s remedies for nonpayment of a contract with this state or a political subdivision of this state.
HB 1480 Author: Cyrier
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the protection of animal and crop facilities; creating a criminal offense.
HB 1484 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to rates applied to certain water or sewer systems after a sale or purchase of the system.
HB 1493 Author: Herrero
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of an entity name that falsely implies governmental affiliation.
HB 1500 Author: Hefner | White | Guillen | Burrows | Paddie
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to authority of the governor and certain political subdivisions to regulate firearms, ammunition, knives, air guns, explosives, and combustibles and certain associated businesses during certain disasters and emergencies.
HB 1505 Author: Paddie
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to attachments for broadband service on utility poles owned by an electric cooperative and establishing and funding a pole replacement program for deployment of certain broadband facilities.
HB 1516 Author: Parker | Sanford | Frank
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to efficiency audits of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and the state temporary assistance and support services program.
HB 1518 Author: Dutton
Sponsor: Seliger
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the hours for selling alcoholic beverages in certain establishments.
HB 1522 Author: Frank | Burrows | Frullo | Parker | Spiller
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the transfer of Midwestern State University to the Texas Tech University System, to certain fees charged by that system’s governing board, and to mandatory venue for actions brought against that system or its institutions, officers, or employees.
HB 1535 Author: Klick | Dean | Price | Oliverson | Howard
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the medical use of low-THC cannabis by patients with certain medical conditions and the establishment of compassionate-use institutional review boards to evaluate and approve proposed research programs to study the medical use of low-THC cannabis in the treatment of certain patients.
HB 1540 Author: Thompson, Senfronia | Parker | Burrows | Bell, Keith | Morales, Christina
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to regulation of certain facilities and establishments with respect to, civil remedies for certain criminal activities affecting, and certain criminal offenses involving health, safety, and welfare; creating a criminal offense; increasing criminal penalties.
HB 1543 Author: Parker
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain procedural requirements for public improvement districts and transfers of property located in public improvement districts.
HB 1545 Author: Cyrier | Sherman, Sr.
Sponsor: Hall
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Commission on Jail Standards.
HB 1558 Author: Button | Neave | Bowers
Sponsor: Johnson
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the system by which an application for a low income housing tax credit is scored.
HB 1564 Author: González, Mary
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the appointment of a receivership for and disposition of certain platted lots that are abandoned, unoccupied, and undeveloped in certain counties.
HB 1570 Author: Paddie
Sponsor: Hall
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the Brazos River Authority, following recommendations of the Sunset Advisory Commission; specifying grounds for the removal of a member of the board of directors.
HB 1571 Author: Muñoz, Jr.
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an exemption for certain cemeteries from cemetery location restrictions.
HB 1572 Author: Craddick | Harless | Morales, Eddie
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the rental and operation of electric generation equipment.
HB 1576 Author: Parker | Capriglione | Bucy | Button | Wilson
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of a work group on blockchain matters concerning this state.
HB 1578 Author: Landgraf | Vasut | Spiller | Meyer
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to recovery of attorney’s fees in certain civil cases.
HB 1589 Author: Davis | Burrows | Guillen
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to paid leave for public officers and employees engaged in certain military service.
HB 1616 Author: Bonnen | Johnson, Ann | Shaheen
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact; authorizing fees.
HB 1618 Author: Leman
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the number of signatures required on a petition filed in connection with an election to create certain hospital districts.
HB 1622 Author: Guillen
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 05/19/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to reporting of early voting rosters.
HB 1658 Author: Murphy
Sponsor: Nelson
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the methods by which the comptroller may provide notice of a deficiency determination or jeopardy determination.
HB 1664 Author: White | Guillen
Sponsor: Eckhardt
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the reinstatement of eligibility for medical assistance of certain children placed in juvenile facilities.
HB 1677 Author: Holland | Burns | King, Phil | White | Ellzey
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of a Texas Police Service Animals Memorial Monument in the Capitol Complex.
HB 1680 Author: Smith
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation of on-site sewage disposal systems on certain leased land that is owned by the federal government.
HB 1681 Author: Harless | Minjarez
Sponsor: Alvarado
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the construction of certain assisted living facilities located within a floodplain in certain counties.
HB 1694 Author: Raney | Guillen | Leach | Guerra | Johnson, Jarvis
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a defense to prosecution for certain offenses involving possession of small amounts of controlled substances, marihuana, dangerous drugs, or abusable volatile chemicals, or possession of drug paraphernalia for defendants seeking assistance for a suspected overdose.
HB 1698 Author: Raney | Kacal | Canales
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to authorizing an optional county fee on vehicle registration in certain counties to be used for transportation projects.
HB 1706 Author: Neave | Leach | Button | Howard | Swanson
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a specialty court program to provide victim services in sexual assault cases.
HB 1728 Author: Smithee | Buckley | Guillen
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to partnerships between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and nonprofit entities to promote hunting and fishing by certain veterans.
HB 1729 Author: Harris
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the sale of alcoholic beverages in areas annexed by certain municipalities.
HB 1755 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the removal of an alcoholic beverage by an ultimate consumer from the premises of a mixed beverage permit holder.
HB 1758 Author: Krause
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to law enforcement’s use of force by means of a drone.
HB 1759 Author: Krause
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the operation of vehicles and certain equipment at railroad grade crossings when on-track equipment is approaching.
HB 1763 Author: Oliverson | Hefner | Lucio III | Bell, Cecil | Raymond
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the contractual relationship between a pharmacist or pharmacy and a health benefit plan issuer or pharmacy benefit manager.
HB 1777 Author: Oliverson
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to disclosures and standards required for certain annuity transactions and benefits under certain annuity contracts.
HB 1787 Author: Lambert
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to liability coverage under a personal automobile insurance policy for a temporary vehicle provided to an insured by an automobile repair facility.
HB 1788 Author: Hefner
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to immunity from liability of public and private schools and security personnel employed by those schools for certain actions of security personnel.
HB 1792 Author: Button | Talarico | Raney | Thompson, Senfronia | Frank
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the evaluation of child-care providers participating in the Texas Rising Star Program.
HB 1799 Author: Button | Guillen
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the administration of apprenticeship training programs.
HB 1849 Author: Sanford | Swanson | Krause
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the modification of an order establishing the conservatorship or possession of or access to a child after a conservator’s death.
HB 1863 Author: Bucy | Kacal | Lopez | Cole
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of Make-A-Wish specialty license plates.
HB 1869 Author: Burrows | Bonnen | Middleton | Tinderholt
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the definition of debt for the purposes of calculating certain ad valorem tax rates of a taxing unit.
HB 1900 Author: Goldman | Metcalf | Bonnen | Raymond | Button
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/01/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to municipalities that adopt budgets that defund municipal police departments.
HB 1904 Author: Harris
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of the water infrastructure fund.
HB 1905 Author: Harris
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 05/19/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to relieving regional water planning groups of certain duties.
HB 1914 Author: Schofield
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the civil liability of a children’s isolation unit in a hospital.
HB 1919 Author: Harris
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prohibited practices for certain health benefit plan issuers and pharmacy benefit managers.
HB 1920 Author: Capriglione | Tinderholt | King, Phil | White | Anchia
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the offense of possessing a weapon in a secured area of an airport.
HB 1925 Author: Capriglione | Harless | Lucio III | Geren | King, Phil
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prohibitions on camping in a public place and to a political subdivision’s designation of property for camping by homeless individuals; creating a criminal offense.
HB 1927 Author: Schaefer | White | Hefner | Guillen | Canales
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to provisions governing the carrying of a firearm by a person who is 21 years of age or older and not otherwise prohibited by state or federal law from possessing the firearm and to other provisions related to the carrying, possessing, transporting, or storing of a firearm or other weapon; creating criminal offenses.
HB 1929 Author: Wilson
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the breach of development agreement contracts governing land in the extraterritorial jurisdiction of certain municipalities.
HB 1935 Author: Bucy | Price | Guillen | Talarico
Sponsor: Miles
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to emergency refills of insulin and insulin-related equipment or supplies.
HB 1936 Author: Bucy | Burns | Price
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of specialty license plates to honor members of the United States Army Special Forces.
HB 1938 Author: Jetton | Sherman, Sr. | Sanford
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a grant program for law enforcement agencies to defray the cost of data storage for recordings created with body worn cameras.
HB 1939 Author: Smith
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the limitations periods for certain suits against real estate appraisers and appraisal firms.
HB 1957 Author: Kuempel | Thompson, Senfronia | King, Tracy O. | Zwiener
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the labeling of wine as originating from an area of this state or with the name of a vineyard in this state.
HB 1966 Author: Thompson, Senfronia
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of July as Uterine Fibroids Awareness Month.
HB 1967 Author: Thompson, Senfronia
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a database of information about women with uterine fibroids and to uterine fibroid education and research.
HB 1987 Author: Vasut
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to eligibility requirements to hold a political party office.
HB 2004 Author: Ashby | White | Bailes | Anderson | Toth
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a limitation on liability and sanctions in connection with certain prescribed burns.
HB 2005 Author: Meyer
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an exemption for certain cemeteries from cemetery location restrictions.
HB 2048 Author: Krause
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the criminal offense of passing certain vehicles on a highway.
HB 2058 Author: Klick
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to age-appropriate normalcy activities for children in the managing conservatorship of the state.
HB 2063 Author: Ordaz Perez | Howard | Shaheen | Lucio III | Patterson
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of a state employee family leave pool.
HB 2080 Author: Leman | Meyer | Thierry | Jetton | Hefner
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to taxpayers’ suits.
HB 2083 Author: Darby
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the general manager of the Upper Colorado River Authority.
HB 2089 Author: Burrows
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the detection and mitigation of plant pests and diseases.
HB 2090 Author: Burrows | Oliverson | Frank | Bonnen | Middleton
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of a statewide all payor claims database and health care cost disclosures by health benefit plan issuers and third-party administrators.
HB 2093 Author: Cortez | Oliverson
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to including certain licensed physician assistants in the definition of non-physician mental health professional for purposes of certain provisions applicable to non-physician mental health professionals.
HB 2094 Author: Martinez
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the right to remove property encroaching on areas owned or controlled by the Hidalgo County Drainage District Number 1.
HB 2106 Author: Perez | Thompson, Senfronia | Parker | Leman | Moody
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prevention, identification, investigation, and enforcement of payment card fraud; providing a civil penalty.
HB 2107 Author: Wu
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to services for children who are unfit or lack responsibility to proceed in juvenile court proceedings as a result of intellectual disabilities.
HB 2110 Author: Morales, Christina
Sponsor: Whitmire
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the automatic transfer of manufacturer’s warranties on air conditioning systems conveyed with residential real property.
HB 2112 Author: Metcalf | Schaefer | White | Bell, Cecil | Morales, Eddie
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the carrying of holstered handguns by handgun license holders.
HB 2116 Author: Krause | Darby | Oliverson | Martinez | Morales, Eddie
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain agreements by architects and engineers in or in connection with certain construction contracts.
HB 2127 Author: Turner, Chris | Meza | González, Jessica | Cason | Davis
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to consumption of alcoholic beverages in public entertainment facilities and zones.
HB 2152 Author: Meyer | Holland | Guillen
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/03/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the online renewal of vehicle registration.
HB 2167 Author: Morrison
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of the portion of U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County as the Second Lieutenant Lloyd “Pete” Hughes Medal of Honor Memorial Highway.
HB 2171 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the eligibility of certain retired firefighters and emergency medical services providers to purchase continued health benefits coverage.
HB 2201 Author: Ashby | Guillen
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the location of pits used in the production of oil and gas.
HB 2205 Author: Romero, Jr. | Holland | Toth
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to applicability of the International Swimming Pool and Spa Code to certain pools, spas, and other swimming areas.
HB 2211 Author: Metcalf | Bonnen | Moody | Oliverson | Klick
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to in-person visitation with hospital patients during certain periods of disaster.
HB 2213 Author: Frullo | Larson | Zwiener | Guillen
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the slaughter and processing of exotic animals for donation to a nonprofit food bank.
HB 2225 Author: King, Tracy O. | Guillen | Zwiener
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the powers and duties of the Parks and Wildlife Department regarding the Texas Water Trust.
HB 2256 Author: Guerra | Guillen | González, Mary | Rodriguez
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to creating a bilingual special education certification to teach students of limited English proficiency with disabilities.
HB 2283 Author: King, Phil | Paul | Cain | Patterson | Schofield
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the acceptance of certain gifts and donations for the administration of elections.
HB 2287 Author: Thompson, Senfronia | Hunter | Dutton | Allen | Coleman
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to data collection and receipt of certain reports by and consultation with the Collaborative Task Force on Public School Mental Health Services.
HB 2301 Author: Parker | Meyer | Shaheen | Raymond | Rose
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a change of name for participants in the address confidentiality program administered by the office of the attorney general.
HB 2315 Author: Turner, John | Rose | Meyer | Minjarez | Sanford
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the forfeiture of contraband relating to the criminal offense of racing on a highway.
HB 2326 Author: Frullo
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the possession and transportation of certain nonindigenous snakes; increasing a criminal penalty.
HB 2352 Author: Parker | White | Johnson, Jarvis | Moody | Guillen
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an educational and vocational training pilot program for certain state jail felony defendants and certain inmates released on parole; changing parole eligibility.
HB 2361 Author: Landgraf | Reynolds
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the new technology implementation grant program administered by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
HB 2365 Author: Lopez
Sponsor: Campbell
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the participation and reimbursement of certain military medical treatment facilities and affiliated health care providers under Medicaid.
HB 2366 Author: Buckley | Harless | Ellzey | Murr
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/01/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to criminal conduct that endangers law enforcement; creating a criminal offense and increasing a criminal penalty.
HB 2374 Author: Sanford | Hull | Noble | Gates
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to efficiency audits of the Department of Family and Protective Services.
HB 2404 Author: Meyer | Burrows
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/03/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation and maintenance of a database of information regarding certain local economic development agreements; providing a civil penalty.
HB 2416 Author: Gervin-Hawkins | Patterson
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the recovery of attorney’s fees as compensatory damages for certain claims.
HB 2430 Author: Murr
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the mileage expense reimbursement for certain temporary justices of the peace.
HB 2431 Author: Murr | Minjarez
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of State Highway 173 in Bandera County as the Master Sergeant Rodney Lee Buentello Memorial Highway.
HB 2462 Author: Neave | Button | Collier | González, Mary | Meyer
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the reporting of a sexual assault, to evidence of a sexual assault or other sex offense, and to other law enforcement procedures occurring with respect to a sexual assault or other sex offense.
HB 2483 Author: King, Phil | Harless | Slawson | Hernandez | Darby
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to utility facilities for restoring electric service after a widespread power outage.
HB 2494 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the election of emergency services commissioners in certain emergency services districts.
HB 2497 Author: Parker | Oliverson | Metcalf | Landgraf | Lambert
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment and duties of the Texas 1836 Project.
HB 2519 Author: Darby | Huberty | Murr | Dutton | Talarico
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to matters regarding educators, including the composition of the State Board for Educator Certification, the issuance of certain sanctions by the board, and requiring a school district to notify a teacher regarding the submission of certain complaints to the board.
HB 2521 Author: Harris
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of State Loop 256 in Palestine as the Bascom W. Bentley III Memorial Loop.
HB 2530 Author: Ashby
Sponsor: Nelson
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the rate of interest on certain tax refunds.
HB 2581 Author: Kacal
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to civil works projects and other construction projects of governmental entities.
HB 2586 Author: Thierry | Paddie | Harless | Button | Goldman
Sponsor: Hall
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an annual audit of the independent organization certified for the ERCOT power region.
HB 2595 Author: Price | Smith | Allison | Meza | Rose
Sponsor: Nelson
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a parity complaint portal and educational materials and parity law training regarding benefits for mental health conditions and substance use disorders to be made available through the portal and otherwise; designating October as mental health condition and substance use disorder parity awareness month.
HB 2607 Author: Talarico | Button | Minjarez
Sponsor: Lucio
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the powers and duties of the Texas Workforce Commission and local workforce development boards regarding the provision of child care and the subsidized child care program.
HB 2610 Author: Harless
Sponsor: Miles
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the deadline to begin a county fire code inspection in certain counties.
HB 2622 Author: Holland | Paddie | Canales | White | Metcalf
Sponsor: Hall
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the enforcement of certain federal laws regulating firearms, firearm accessories, and firearm ammunition within the State of Texas.
HB 2633 Author: Johnson, Ann | Thompson, Senfronia | Bonnen | Howard | Leach
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to resources provided to human trafficking victims and the establishment of the trafficked persons grant program.
HB 2658 Author: Frank
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the Medicaid program, including the administration and operation of the Medicaid managed care program.
HB 2669 Author: Guillen
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the confidentiality of a child’s criminal records related to certain misdemeanor offenses.
HB 2675 Author: Guillen | Morales, Eddie | Toth | Gates
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a license to carry a handgun for a person who is at increased risk of becoming a victim of violence.
HB 2678 Author: Bonnen
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of the portion of State Highway 3 in Dickinson as the Sergeant Andrew James Creighton Memorial Highway.
HB 2698 Author: Kuempel
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to covers or barriers on the windows and doors of and other obstructions of the view of certain alcoholic beverage retailers.
HB 2706 Author: Howard | Neave | Hernandez | Button | White
Sponsor: Nelson
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the emergency services and care provided to victims of sexual assault and other sex offenses and to the processes associated with preserving and analyzing the evidence of those offenses.
HB 2728 Author: Martinez Fischer
Sponsor: Johnson
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
HB 2748 Author: Ellzey
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the enforcement of commercial motor vehicle safety standards in certain municipalities.
HB 2807 Author: Rogers
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of Farm-to-Market Road 570 in Eastland County as the Deputy Kenneth Maltby Memorial Highway.
HB 2819 Author: Smithee
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to temporary licenses for insurance professionals.
HB 2822 Author: Hull | Oliverson | Guillen
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the availability of antipsychotic prescription drugs under the vendor drug program and Medicaid managed care.
HB 2831 Author: White | Spiller
Sponsor: Miles
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the confinement in county jail of persons with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
HB 2850 Author: Kacal | Guillen
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the liability of certain volunteers who provide veterinary care or treatment and certain confidential or privileged information related to veterinary care or treatment.
HB 2857 Author: Frullo
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain information regarding taxpayers subject to an audit that is provided to members of the public.
HB 2879 Author: Landgraf
Sponsor: Seliger
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to notice required in connection with possessory liens on certain motor vehicles.
HB 2893 Author: Herrero
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs of colonia self-help centers in certain counties and to the representation of those counties on the Colonia Resident Advisory Committee.
HB 2911 Author: White | Stephenson
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to next generation 9-1-1 service and the establishment of a next generation 9-1-1 service fund.
HB 2920 Author: Lozano
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a grace period for payment of premiums on insurance policies renewed by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.
HB 2924 Author: Dutton
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to procedures in certain suits affecting the parent-child relationship.
HB 2926 Author: Parker | Krause | Minjarez | Talarico
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the reinstatement of the parent-child relationship with respect to a person whose parental rights have been involuntarily terminated and to certain requirements in relation to the termination of the parent-child relationship or placement of a child in substitute care.
HB 3009 Author: Ramos | Wu
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to child custody evaluations.
HB 3026 Author: Canales
Sponsor: Alvarado
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the operation and regulation of certain automated motor vehicles.
HB 3041 Author: Frank | Minjarez | Hull | Gates
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of certain services by the Department of Family and Protective Services as an alternative to removing a child and certain procedures with respect to children in the managing conservatorship of the department.
HB 3067 Author: Buckley | Wilson
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of State Highway 195 as a portion of the national Purple Heart Trail.
HB 3107 Author: Clardy | Klick | Cain | Morales Shaw
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to election practices and procedures.
HB 3115 Author: Shine
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the release of a judgment lien on homestead property.
HB 3121 Author: Turner, John | Price | Coleman | Meyer | Rose
Sponsor: Johnson
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a voluntary quality standards certification process for certain private residential psychiatric treatment facilities that provide treatments and services to youth; imposing fees; authorizing civil and administrative penalties.
HB 3130 Author: Capriglione
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to state agency contracts for Internet application development.
HB 3132 Author: Smithee
Sponsor: Seliger
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the performance of equine dentistry by students of equine dental provider certification programs.
HB 3157 Author: Reynolds | Gervin-Hawkins | Rose | Allen | Bowers
Sponsor: Miles
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the criminal offenses of violation of civil rights of and improper sexual activity with persons in custody; increasing a criminal penalty.
HB 3203 Author: Dutton
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the standard possession order and alternative possession times in a suit affecting the parent-child relationship.
HB 3212 Author: Sherman, Sr. | Wu
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the inclusion of information relating to street racing in the curriculum of driver education courses and driving safety courses.
HB 3215 Author: Geren
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to energy efficiency building standards.
HB 3217 Author: Harris
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of certain counties to impose a hotel occupancy tax and the use of revenue from that tax.
HB 3257 Author: King, Phil | Goldman | Parker | Moody | Hernandez
Sponsor: Alvarado
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Commission.
HB 3286 Author: Schofield | Gates
Sponsor: Alvarado
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the overnight parking of a commercial motor vehicle near certain apartment complexes.
HB 3289 Author: González, Mary
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the penalties for a violation of a quarantine or rule to protect pecans or pecan trees from diseases or pests; increasing civil penalties.
HB 3319 Author: Meyer | Stucky
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain measures to promote compliance with and improve public awareness of the state’s move over or slow down law concerning the passing of certain vehicles.
HB 3324 Author: Morales, Eddie
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of Interstate Highway 10 as the U.S. Border Patrol Agent Rogelio Martinez Memorial Highway.
HB 3340 Author: Swanson
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the appeal of certain orders regarding dangerous dogs.
HB 3363 Author: Harless | Wilson | Raymond | King, Phil | Morrison
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance and execution of certain search warrants in a criminal investigation and the admissibility of evidence obtained through certain searches.
HB 3374 Author: Pacheco | Patterson | Campos
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the requirement to compare and verify signatures when renting a motor vehicle.
HB 3375 Author: Davis
Sponsor: Johnson
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain benefits payable by the public retirement systems for police and fire fighters in certain municipalities.
HB 3379 Author: Leman | Bell, Keith | Gates | Smith | Middleton
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the duty to report child abuse and neglect.
HB 3394 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to determining the incapacity of a guardian.
HB 3395 Author: Ashby | Landgraf | Muñoz, Jr.
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the knowledge test required for a commercial driver’s license.
HB 3399 Author: Ortega | Lopez
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of the Texas Department of Transportation to provide road services on federal military property.
HB 3401 Author: Price | Guillen | Raymond | Bucy
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of specialty license plates to honor members of the United States Navy SEALs.
HB 3415 Author: Goldman
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of a county to require photo identification to file certain documents with the county clerk.
HB 3416 Author: Darby
Sponsor: Lucio
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to disclosures regarding indemnification obligations and insurance coverage in connection with provision of services pertaining to wells or mines by certain subcontractors.
HB 3433 Author: Smithee | Oliverson
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prohibited discrimination on the basis of an individual’s political affiliation or expression by certain insurers.
HB 3442 Author: Anderson | Guillen | Stucky | Buckley | Rogers
Sponsor: Powell
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to complaints filed with the State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.
HB 3459 Author: Bonnen
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to preauthorization requirements for certain health care services and utilization review for certain health benefit plans.
HB 3476 Author: Schofield
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certificates of public convenience and necessity issued to water utilities inside the boundaries or extraterritorial jurisdiction of certain municipalities.
HB 3481 Author: Rose | Reynolds
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to designating December 1 as Rosa Parks Day.
HB 3489 Author: Parker | Dutton | Ordaz Perez | Buckley | Price
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to development of guidelines for the use of digital devices in public schools and a school district or open-enrollment charter school policy for the effective integration of those devices.
HB 3510 Author: Lambert | Guillen
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to work from remote locations by certain employees of certain entities licensed by the Office of Consumer Credit Commissioner.
HB 3512 Author: Canales | Murr | Kacal
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of portions of the state highway system as memorial highways for certain deceased peace officers.
HB 3514 Author: Canales
Sponsor: Seliger
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the functions of the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles; authorizing a penalty.
HB 3516 Author: King, Tracy O. | Guillen
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation of the recycling of fluid oil and gas waste.
HB 3521 Author: Hunter
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the definition of coercion for purposes of trafficking of persons.
HB 3529 Author: Meyer
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to consent for the use or possession of personal identifying information under the Identity Theft Enforcement and Protection Act.
HB 3533 Author: Martinez
Sponsor: Seliger
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the security requirement for the issuance or renewal of a motor vehicle dealer general distinguishing number or a wholesale motor vehicle auction general distinguishing number.
HB 3578 Author: Guerra
Sponsor: Johnson
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the payment methods for cigarette and tobacco products permit fees.
HB 3584 Author: Murr | Krause | Allison | Burns | Ashby
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to monuments, markers, medallions, and antiquities controlled by or in the custody of the Texas Historical Commission; authorizing civil penalties.
HB 3606 Author: Leach | Rodriguez | Guillen
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of vocational training to inmates confined in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transfer facility.
HB 3610 Author: Gervin-Hawkins | Sanford | Middleton
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the applicability of certain laws to certain public schools and certain requirements of a charter school that receives certain tax exemptions.
HB 3615 Author: King, Phil | Hernandez
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain rates charged by and programs offered by municipally owned utilities.
HB 3617 Author: Anchia
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain qualifications and requirements for residential mortgage loan companies, the investment and use of excess residential mortgage loan originator recovery fund fees, and the creation of the mortgage grant fund; changing a fee.
HB 3629 Author: Bonnen | Button | Thierry
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the date a deferral or abatement of the collection of ad valorem taxes on the residence homestead of an elderly or disabled person or disabled veteran expires.
HB 3630 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of State Highway 242 in Montgomery County as the Sergeant Stacey Baumgartner Memorial Highway.
HB 3644 Author: Ashby | Toth | Patterson
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of a memorial monument dedicated to emergency medical services personnel on the Capitol grounds.
HB 3665 Author: Ordaz Perez
Sponsor: Blanco
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to expanding the definition of bicycle to include devices with more than two wheels, including to accommodate modifications necessary for adaptive riding by persons with disabilities.
HB 3689 Author: Cortez
Sponsor: Gutierrez
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the appeal of rates charged for water or sewer service by certain retail public utilities.
HB 3712 Author: Thompson, Ed | White | Schaefer | Cyrier | Moody
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the training of and policies for peace officers.
HB 3717 Author: Burns
Sponsor: Lucio
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the sale of a water or sewer utility system by a municipality without an election.
HB 3720 Author: Frank | González, Mary | Noble | Guillen | Capriglione
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to long-term care facilities for and Medicaid waiver programs available to certain individuals, including individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
HB 3721 Author: Ellzey | Thompson, Senfronia | Johnson, Ann | Frullo
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the inclusion of information for reporting suspicious activity to the Department of Public Safety on certain human trafficking signs or notices.
HB 3746 Author: Capriglione
Sponsor: Nelson
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain notifications required following a breach of security of computerized data.
HB 3752 Author: Frank | Oliverson | Raymond | White
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the offering of health benefit coverage by subsidiaries of the Texas Mutual Insurance Company.
HB 3767 Author: Murphy | Oliverson | Raney
Sponsor: Bettencourt
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to measures to support the alignment of education and workforce development in the state with state workforce needs, including the establishment of the Tri-Agency Workforce Initiative.
HB 3769 Author: Smithee
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to required disclosures for certain occupational insurance policies.
HB 3786 Author: Holland
Sponsor: Nelson
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of the comptroller to send, or to require the submission to the comptroller of, certain ad valorem tax-related items electronically.
HB 3794 Author: Geren
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to oil and gas liens.
HB 3807 Author: Hunter | Morales, Christina | Herrero
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of lifeguards and informational signs to improve safety on public beaches.
HB 3821 Author: Hunter
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to employing and training mental health professionals for the mental health program for veterans.
HB 3856 Author: Rogers
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to administrative penalties imposed by the Texas Animal Health Commission.
HB 3897 Author: Thompson, Senfronia
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to fees levied by municipalities and counties for certain alcoholic beverage licenses.
HB 3898 Author: Anchia
Sponsor: Huffman
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the funding of public retirement systems.
HB 3920 Author: Dean
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an application to vote early by mail on the grounds of disability or confinement for childbirth.
HB 3924 Author: Oliverson | Anderson | Middleton | Frank | King, Tracy O.
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to health benefits offered by certain nonprofit agricultural organizations.
HB 3927 Author: Hefner
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain temporary motor vehicle tags.
HB 3932 Author: Bernal | Guillen
Sponsor: Menéndez
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of the State Advisory Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.
HB 3973 Author: Walle
Sponsor: Nichols
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a study on abandoned oil and gas wells in this state and the use of the oil and gas regulation and cleanup fund.
HB 3979 Author: Toth | Leach | Metcalf | Bonnen | Parker
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the social studies curriculum in public schools.
HB 4030 Author: Smithee
Sponsor: Hancock
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the licensing and regulation of insurance professionals.
HB 4056 Author: Meza | Howard | Gervin-Hawkins
Sponsor: Hughes
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of a committee to study the formation of a Texas Bicentennial Commission.
HB 4068 Author: Parker
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the eligibility of certain public retirement systems for police and fire fighters to participate in the Texas Municipal Retirement System.
HB 4080 Author: Jetton
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to issuance of autism awareness specialty license plates.
HB 4107 Author: Burrows
Sponsor: Kolkhorst
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the notice of entry for the purpose of exercising the power of eminent domain by a common carrier pipeline.
HB 4110 Author: Leach | Harless | Morales, Eddie
Sponsor: Alvarado
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation of metal recycling; increasing a criminal penalty.
HB 4124 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to student enrollment in certain special-purpose districts and the allotment under the public school finance system for those districts.
HB 4202 Author: Rose
Sponsor: West
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to including work colleges in the TexShare library consortium.
HB 4279 Author: Dominguez
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the eligibility of the Windham School District to participate in the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) Grant Program.
HB 4293 Author: Hinojosa | Krause | Moody | Leach | González, Jessica
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of a court reminder program for criminal defendants.
HB 4346 Author: Leman | Cain | Paul | Vasut | Schofield
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the possession, carrying, or transportation of a firearm or alcoholic beverage by certain persons during the use of an easement.
HB 4368 Author: Rodriguez | Howard | Israel | Hinojosa
Sponsor: Buckingham
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to participation in, contributions to, and the benefits and administration of retirement systems for police officers in certain municipalities.
HB 4374 Author: Cyrier
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of executory contracts for the purchase of land to be used as a residence in certain counties.
HB 4472 Author: Landgraf | Bell, Cecil
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the Texas emissions reduction plan.
HB 4474 Author: Parker | Anchia | Stephenson | Capriglione | Perez
Sponsor: Paxton
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the control of virtual currency and the rights of purchasers who obtain control of virtual currency for purposes of the Uniform Commercial Code.
HB 4477 Author: Thompson, Senfronia
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the financial exploitation of certain vulnerable adults.
HB 4544 Author: Swanson
Sponsor: Whitmire
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to providing children committed to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department with certain documents on discharge or release; authorizing a fee.
HB 4555 Author: Guillen
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an application for a place on a ballot filed by a person convicted of a felony and to the general requirements of an application for a place on a ballot; decreasing a criminal penalty.
HB 4579 Author: Burrows
Sponsor: Perry
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the powers, duties, and bond authority of the Lubbock Reese Redevelopment Authority; providing authority to impose a fee.
HB 4580 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 202; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 4590 Author: Sanford
Sponsor: Springer
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the TRR 243 Municipal Management District; providing authority to issue bonds and impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 4604 Author: Dutton
Sponsor: Whitmire
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of the Barrett Management District to finance an improvement project or service.
HB 4609 Author: Wilson
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Williamson County Municipal Utility District No. 40; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 4610 Author: Wilson
Sponsor: Schwertner
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the division of the CLL Municipal Utility District No. 1 and districts created by the division of the CLL Municipal Utility District No. 1.
HB 4612 Author: Vasut
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Brazoria County Management District No. 2; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 4614 Author: Thompson, Ed
Sponsor: Taylor
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of the Brazoria Drainage District Number Four to impose a maintenance tax and the validation of certain acts of the Brazoria Drainage District Number Four.
HB 4617 Author: Bell, Keith | Holland
Sponsor: Hall
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the qualifications and method of electing directors of the High Point Special Utility District of Kaufman and Rockwall Counties.
HB 4645 Author: Cyrier
Sponsor: Eckhardt
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Wildwood Municipal Utility District; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 4646 Author: Rodriguez
Sponsor: Zaffirini
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Creedmoor Municipal Utility District; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 4651 Author: Toth
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 203; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 4652 Author: Metcalf
Sponsor: Creighton
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 208; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
HB 4663 Author: Martinez | Canales | Muñoz, Jr. | Guerra | Longoria
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the powers of the Hidalgo County Drainage District Number 1; authorizing the issuance of bonds.
HB 4666 Author: Anderson
Sponsor: Birdwell
Last Action: 06/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Lorena Municipal Management District No. 1; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
SB 1 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: Bonnen
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: General Appropriations Bill.
SB 4 Author: Buckingham | Bettencourt | Campbell | Creighton | Hinojosa | et al.
Sponsor: Burrows
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to provisions in agreements between governmental entities and professional sports teams requiring the United States national anthem to be played at team events.
SB 8 Author: Hughes | Bettencourt | Birdwell | Buckingham | Campbell | et al.
Sponsor: Slawson | Burrows | Klick | Cain | Leach
Last Action: 05/19/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to abortion, including abortions after detection of an unborn child’s heartbeat; authorizing a private civil right of action.
SB 13 Author: Birdwell | Campbell | Hall | Perry | Schwertner | et al.
Sponsor: King, Phil | Price | Bell, Cecil | King, Ken | Craddick
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to state contracts with and investments in certain companies that boycott energy companies.
SB 19 Author: Schwertner | Campbell | Nelson
Sponsor: Capriglione | Bell, Cecil | Schaefer | Slawson | Oliverson
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prohibited contracts with companies that discriminate against the firearm or ammunition industries.
SB 20 Author: Campbell | Bettencourt | Buckingham | Creighton | Gutierrez | et al.
Sponsor: Hefner
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to carrying and storing a handgun or handgun ammunition by a hotel guest.
SB 24 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Bonnen | Pacheco | White
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the procedures required before a law enforcement agency hires certain persons.
SB 25 Author: Kolkhorst | Bettencourt | Birdwell | Blanco | Buckingham | et al.
Sponsor: Frank | Sanford | Hernandez | Metcalf
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the right of certain residents to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.
SB 30 Author: West | Alvarado | Bettencourt | Birdwell | Blanco | et al.
Sponsor: Leach | Thompson, Senfronia | Wu | Johnson, Jarvis | Button
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the removal of certain discriminatory provisions from a recorded conveyance instrument.
SB 44 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Leach
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to leave for state employees who are volunteers of certain disaster relief organizations.
SB 45 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Zwiener | Thompson, Senfronia | Morrison | Neave | Button
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prohibition against sexual harassment in the workplace.
SB 48 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Lucio III
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to conditions of community supervision for defendants convicted of certain criminal offenses involving animals.
SB 49 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Murr
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to procedures regarding defendants who are or may be persons with a mental illness or intellectual disability.
SB 50 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Neave
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a competitive and integrated employment initiative for certain Medicaid recipients.
SB 63 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: Meyer
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the property tax appraisal system, including an entitlement to a tax exemption based on the appraised value of certain renewable energy devices.
SB 69 Author: Miles
Sponsor: White | Reynolds | Rose | Thompson, Senfronia | Morales Shaw
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of force by peace officers.
SB 73 Author: Miles
Sponsor: Klick | Thierry
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to providing access to local public health entities and certain health service regional offices under Medicaid.
SB 109 Author: West
Sponsor: Meyer
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the criminal offense of fraudulent securing of document execution.
SB 111 Author: West
Sponsor: Collier | Thompson, Senfronia
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain duties of law enforcement agencies concerning certain information subject to disclosure to a defendant.
SB 112 Author: West
Sponsor: Sherman, Sr. | White
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the procedures for the installation and use of tracking equipment and for access to certain communications and location information by law enforcement and the admissibility of certain evidence obtained through those procedures.
SB 113 Author: West
Sponsor: Rodriguez
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to community land trusts.
SB 123 Author: Johnson
Sponsor: Turner, John
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to instruction in positive character traits and personal skills in public schools.
SB 149 Author: Powell
Sponsor: Goldman
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prosecution of the offense of operation of an unmanned aircraft over certain facilities.
SB 157 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Craddick
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to eminent domain reporting requirements for certain entities.
SB 162 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Geren
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a false statement made to illegally acquire a firearm; creating a criminal offense.
SB 179 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Huberty | González, Mary
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of public school counselors’ work time.
SB 195 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Thompson, Senfronia
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to grounds for refusal of certain alcoholic beverage licenses and permits.
SB 198 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: White
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the demonstration of weapons proficiency by qualified retired law enforcement officers.
SB 199 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: Price
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to automated external defibrillators.
SB 211 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Landgraf
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to judicial review of acts by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
SB 219 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Leach | Gervin-Hawkins | Lucio III | Holland
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to civil liability and responsibility for the consequences of defects in the plans, specifications, or related documents for the construction or repair of an improvement to real property or of a road or highway.
SB 220 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Smithee
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to notice and reporting requirements for vendor rebates under a contract listed on a multiple award contract schedule.
SB 224 Author: Perry | West
Sponsor: Walle | Meza | Morales, Eddie | Ortega
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to simplified certification and recertification requirements for certain persons under the supplemental nutrition assistance program.
SB 225 Author: Paxton
Sponsor: Sanford
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation of certain child-care facilities and family homes.
SB 226 Author: Paxton
Sponsor: Lozano
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to instruction in educator training programs regarding digital learning, virtual learning, and virtual instruction.
SB 231 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Cain
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to training for county election officers.
SB 232 Author: Johnson
Sponsor: Davis
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to service of expert reports for health care liability claims.
SB 239 Author: Powell
Sponsor: Collier
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of educational materials regarding disease prevention during a disaster.
SB 244 Author: Bettencourt
Sponsor: Campos
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the application of the open meetings law to the board of directors of certain tax reinvestment zones.
SB 248 Author: Johnson
Sponsor: Thierry
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the sale of cigarettes, tobacco products, and e-cigarettes; requiring occupational permits; imposing fees; providing civil and administrative penalties; creating criminal offenses.
SB 263 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: Minjarez
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the ability of certain relative caretakers of dependent children to receive supplemental financial assistance and be assigned as protective payees for financial assistance payments.
SB 270 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Leach
Last Action: 04/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to civil liability of a nursing facility resident’s responsible payor for misappropriation of the resident’s funds.
SB 271 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Klick | Johnson, Julie
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to applicants for employment at assisted living facilities.
SB 280 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Collier
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the composition and duties of the capital and forensic writs committee.
SB 282 Author: Alvarado
Sponsor: Meyer | Metcalf | Minjarez
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a prohibition against the appropriation of money to settle or pay a sexual harassment claim made against certain members of the executive, legislative, or judicial branch of state government and to a prohibition against the use of other public money to settle such a claim.
SB 285 Author: West
Sponsor: Neave
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the administration of and certain procedures under the Title IV-D program for child support enforcement.
SB 286 Author: West
Sponsor: Neave
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to suits affecting the parent-child relationship and child support, including the payment of spousal maintenance by an obligor ordered to pay child support and the disclaimer of a property interest by a child support obligor.
SB 288 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Wu | Anchia | Dean | Ordaz Perez | Allen
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to preventing the loss of benefits of and the payment of certain employer contributions for certain retirees of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas who resume service.
SB 291 Author: Schwertner
Sponsor: Bucy
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the posting of certain project information at a commercial building construction site.
SB 295 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Minjarez
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the confidential and privileged communications and records of victims of certain sexual assault offenses.
SB 312 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Smith
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the punishment for the criminal offense of improper sexual activity with a person in custody; increasing a criminal penalty.
SB 313 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Meyer
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a sales and use tax exemption for firearm safety equipment.
SB 318 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Turner, Chris
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the records of certain condominium unit owners’ associations.
SB 321 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Bonnen | Murphy | Gervin-Hawkins
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to contributions to, benefits from, and the administration of the Employees Retirement System of Texas.
SB 335 Author: Johnson
Sponsor: Wu
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the taking of a specimen to test for intoxication and retention and preservation of toxicological evidence of certain intoxication offenses.
SB 337 Author: Powell
Sponsor: Dominguez
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the award of grants by the Texas Workforce Commission to facilitate the participation of certain veterans and military personnel in apprenticeship training programs.
SB 383 Author: Powell
Sponsor: Perez | Fierro | Lopez
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to disclosure requirements of certain facilities that provide care for persons with Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.
SB 387 Author: Schwertner
Sponsor: Wilson
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the appeal of rates for water or sewer service charged to certain customers of a municipality.
SB 398 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: Deshotel
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain resources and facilities for distributed generation.
SB 403 Author: Johnson
Sponsor: Gervin-Hawkins
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a right of first refusal applicable to the sale of housing developments that have received certain financial assistance administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
SB 415 Author: Hancock
Sponsor: Holland | Paddie | Hernandez | Lucio III | Harless
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to use of electric energy storage facilities in the ERCOT power region.
SB 424 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Hunter
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to state agency enforcement of laws regulating small businesses.
SB 445 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Canales
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of a flashing warning signal light and certain other equipment by a person operating a school bus.
SB 452 Author: West
Sponsor: Rose
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prevention and early intervention programs and practices.
SB 456 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Leach
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the donation of juror reimbursements.
SB 460 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Raymond
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to designating the 11th day of each month as Buddy Check Day.
SB 462 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Allen
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to funding under the transportation allotment for transporting meals and instructional materials to students during a declared disaster.
SB 476 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: Stucky
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to establishment of county adult sexual assault response teams.
SB 483 Author: Schwertner
Sponsor: Parker
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a biennial report on the investment returns of the Employees Retirement System of Texas and the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.
SB 484 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Leach
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the right of a member of the state military forces to retain private legal counsel and file a civil action.
SB 500 Author: Miles
Sponsor: Rose | Collier | Thierry
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to creating the criminal offense of operating a boarding home facility without a permit and to a study regarding the regulation of group homes.
SB 504 Author: Miles
Sponsor: Coleman | Lopez
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to authority of certain county fire marshals to inspect group homes; authorizing a fee; creating a criminal offense.
SB 516 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Murr
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to increasing the criminal penalty for the offense of criminal mischief involving impairment or interruption of access to an automated teller machine.
SB 530 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Cole
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prosecution and punishment of the criminal offense of harassment; creating a criminal offense.
SB 538 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Longoria
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to information technology purchased through the Department of Information Resources.
SB 550 Author: Springer
Sponsor: Spiller
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the manner of carrying a handgun by a person who holds a license under Subchapter H, Chapter 411, Government Code.
SB 567 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Neave
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the powers and duties of a domestic relations office.
SB 576 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Lozano
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prosecution and punishment of the offense of smuggling of persons.
SB 586 Author: Springer
Sponsor: Spiller
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the filing of certain reports by distributors of certain off-highway vehicles purchased outside this state; providing civil penalties.
SB 598 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Jetton | Cain | Clardy | Bonnen | Burrows
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to auditable voting systems.
SB 599 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Krause
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the removal and disposal of abandoned fishing devices and the seizure and disposition of unlawful fishing devices.
SB 600 Author: Perry
Sponsor: King, Tracy O.
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an inventory of dams controlled by river authorities.
SB 604 Author: Bettencourt | Birdwell
Sponsor: Capriglione
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to bonds issued by and the dissolution of municipal management districts.
SB 609 Author: Alvarado
Sponsor: Morrison
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Texas music incubator rebate program to provide for rebates of a portion of certain taxes collected from certain music venues and promoters of certain music festivals.
SB 615 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Leach
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to probate and guardianship matters and proceedings and other matters involving probate courts.
SB 623 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Minjarez
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the investigation and punishment of certain sexual offenses, to protective orders issued on the basis of certain sexual offenses, to crime victims’ compensation, and to the establishment of a state sexual offense prevention and response program for the Texas Military Department.
SB 626 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Moody
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to guardianships, management trusts, and certain other procedures and proceedings for persons who are incapacitated, probate matters and proceedings, and other matters involving statutory county courts, including statutory probate courts.
SB 633 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Morales, Eddie
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of State Highways 118 and 166 as the Davis Mountains Scenic Loop Highway and a historic highway.
SB 634 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Anderson
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the confidentiality of the identity of certain landowners who participate in a State Soil and Water Conservation Board program to manage or eradicate an invasive species.
SB 640 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: Cortez
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a study on the interoperability needs and technology readiness of behavioral health service providers in this state.
SB 669 Author: Springer
Sponsor: Lucio III
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain reports created by the Texas Water Development Board.
SB 672 Author: Buckingham | Campbell | Nelson | Schwertner
Sponsor: Bonnen | Guillen
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to Medicaid coverage of certain collaborative care management services.
SB 678 Author: Alvarado
Sponsor: Button | Morales, Christina | Cortez | Bell, Cecil | Neave
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the small business disaster recovery loan program.
SB 695 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Hefner
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the service of a notice of assessment by the Texas Workforce Commission under the Texas Unemployment Compensation Act.
SB 696 Author: Zaffirini | Gutierrez
Sponsor: Guillen
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to authorizing certain counties to impose a hotel occupancy tax, the applicability and rates of that tax in certain counties, and the use of revenue from that tax.
SB 700 Author: Buckingham | Hall | Lucio | Paxton
Sponsor: Cyrier
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
SB 702 Author: Paxton | Buckingham | Hall | Lucio
Sponsor: Paddie
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Prepaid Higher Education Tuition Board.
SB 703 Author: Buckingham | Hall | Lucio | Paxton
Sponsor: Canales
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Department of Agriculture, the Prescribed Burning Board, and the Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation and the abolishment of the Early Childhood Health and Nutrition Interagency Council.
SB 705 Author: Lucio | Buckingham | Hall | Paxton
Sponsor: Cyrier
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Texas Animal Health Commission.
SB 707 Author: Paxton | Buckingham | Hall | Lucio
Sponsor: Lambert | Canales | Paddie | Goldman | Cyrier
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Credit Union Department and the Credit Union Commission.
SB 709 Author: Hall | Blanco | Buckingham | Hinojosa | Paxton | et al.
Sponsor: Canales | Cortez
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the continuation and functions of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.
SB 721 Author: Schwertner | Bettencourt | Birdwell | Buckingham | Campbell | et al.
Sponsor: Leman
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the disclosure of appraisal reports in connection with the use of eminent domain authority.
SB 725 Author: Schwertner | Bettencourt | Birdwell | Buckingham | Campbell | et al.
Sponsor: Leman
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the qualification of land for appraisal for ad valorem tax purposes as agricultural land and the liability for the additional tax imposed on such land if the use of the land changes as a result of a condemnation.
SB 726 Author: Schwertner | Bettencourt | Birdwell | Buckingham | Campbell | et al.
Sponsor: Leman
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to establishing actual progress for the purposes of determining the right to repurchase real property from a condemning entity.
SB 730 Author: Hall
Sponsor: Holland
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of the portion of State Highway 66 in Rockwall County as the Commissioner David Magness Memorial Highway.
SB 741 Author: Birdwell
Sponsor: Sanford
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the carrying or storage of a handgun by a school marshal.
SB 760 Author: Springer
Sponsor: Shaheen
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the removal of solar power facilities.
SB 764 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Hinojosa
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the operation of certain child-care facilities during an appeal of a suspension or denial of a license, certification, registration, or listing.
SB 766 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Leach | Thompson, Senfronia | Hunter | Thierry
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to sexually oriented businesses, including a requirement to participate in the federal electronic verification of employment authorization program, or E-verify, and restricting the age of persons employed by or allowed on the premises; creating criminal offenses.
SB 768 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Johnson, Ann
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to increasing the criminal penalties for manufacture or delivery of fentanyl and related substances; creating a criminal offense.
SB 770 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Button | Guillen
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to eligibility for job-training programs provided under the self-sufficiency fund.
SB 776 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Dominguez | Martinez | Lucio III | Guillen
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of an inclusive sports program by the University Interscholastic League to provide students with intellectual disabilities access to team sports.
SB 783 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Murphy
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the purchase of iron and steel products made in the United States for certain projects by public institutions of higher education.
SB 785 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Hefner
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the expiration of a school marshal license issued or renewed by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.
SB 787 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Lucio III
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of Farm-to-Market Road 1479 in Cameron County as the Bobby Morrow Memorial Highway.
SB 788 Author: Creighton | Powell
Sponsor: Howard
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the development of model data-sharing agreements for sharing certain student information between public schools, public and private institutions of higher education, and other entities.
SB 790 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Howard
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to county and municipal authority to balance bill for county or municipal air or ground ambulance services and to a study regarding billing by ground ambulance service providers.
SB 791 Author: Campbell
Sponsor: Schaefer
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of specialty license plates to United States Navy submariners.
SB 793 Author: Campbell
Sponsor: King, Phil
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a ribbon for certain service members of the military who served in support of operations to secure this state’s international border.
SB 795 Author: Campbell
Sponsor: Cain
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an exemption from the requirement that the title of a state agency be printed on state-owned motor vehicles.
SB 798 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: Neave
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of a birth record, driver’s license, or personal identification certificate to victims and the children of victims of family or dating violence.
SB 799 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: Paddie
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to contracting procedures and requirements for governmental entities.
SB 800 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: Paddie
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain required reports or information received or prepared by state agencies and other governmental entities.
SB 801 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Leman
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the development of an agriculture education program for public elementary schools.
SB 809 Author: Kolkhorst | Bettencourt | Buckingham | Campbell | Creighton | et al.
Sponsor: Oliverson
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to health care institution reporting of federal money received for the coronavirus disease public health emergency.
SB 818 Author: Powell
Sponsor: Turner, Chris
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to unemployment compensation eligibility and chargebacks regarding certain persons separated from employment due to being called to military service.
SB 827 Author: Kolkhorst | Alvarado | Bettencourt | Blanco | Campbell | et al.
Sponsor: Lucio III | Talarico
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to health benefit plan cost-sharing requirements for prescription insulin.
SB 833 Author: Campbell
Sponsor: Paddie
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a sales tax refund for sales tax overpayments by certain oil or gas severance taxpayers.
SB 851 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Dominguez
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the composition of the cybersecurity council.
SB 860 Author: Johnson | Paxton
Sponsor: Goldman
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the exclusion of certain car haulers from the definition of tow truck for purposes of certain laws regulating motor vehicle towing.
SB 873 Author: Hancock
Sponsor: Button
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to disclosure by the comptroller to the purchaser of a business of the amount of tax due.
SB 884 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Raymond
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the management and operation by The University of Texas System of a multi-institution center in the city of Laredo.
SB 885 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Landgraf
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to quitclaim deeds.
SB 886 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Romero, Jr.
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of citizenship assistance to veterans by the Texas Veterans Commission.
SB 900 Author: Alvarado
Sponsor: Paddie | Perez | Burns | Morales Shaw
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the safety of storage vessels.
SB 901 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Landgraf
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the enforcement of commercial motor vehicle safety standards in certain counties.
SB 903 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Sanford
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to suits for tax refunds.
SB 904 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Lopez | Ramos
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to requiring trauma training for certain attorneys.
SB 905 Author: Perry | Springer
Sponsor: Frank
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to guidance on the regulations applicable to the potable reuse of wastewater.
SB 906 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Murr
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the civil commitment of sexually violent predators.
SB 907 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Lambert
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the application for and issuance of a marriage license through the use of remote technology.
SB 916 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Meyer
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain information regarding appraisal district noncompliance and property values in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records of a professional property tax appraiser serving as chief appraiser for the district.
SB 918 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Leman
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the size, terms, and election of boards of directors of certain insurance companies.
SB 922 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Patterson
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to contracts for fingerprinting services entered into by the Department of Public Safety of the State of Texas.
SB 930 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Middleton | Rose
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the disclosure of certain information regarding the occurrence of communicable diseases in residential facilities.
SB 941 Author: Buckingham
Sponsor: Morales, Eddie
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the adoption of a state scenic byways program.
SB 952 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Walle | Reynolds
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to plot plan requirements for an application for a standard permit for a concrete batch plant issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
SB 957 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Krause
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the denial or reduction of an award otherwise payable under the Crime Victims’ Compensation Act.
SB 959 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Romero, Jr.
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to student success-based funding recommendations for certain continuing workforce education courses offered by public junior colleges.
SB 965 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Lucio III
Last Action: 05/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to rate filing requirements for certain personal lines insurers with low market shares.
SB 967 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Klick
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the expiration and extension of certain public health orders issued by a health authority.
SB 969 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Klick
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to reporting procedures for and information concerning public health disasters and to certain public health studies; providing a civil penalty.
SB 970 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Shaheen
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the repeal of certain provisions related to health and human services.
SB 984 Author: Schwertner | Campbell | Johnson | Zaffirini
Sponsor: Klick
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to public health disaster and public health emergency preparedness and response, including the operation of the Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response.
SB 993 Author: Hancock
Sponsor: Klick | Canales
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the practice of therapeutic optometry.
SB 997 Author: Nichols
Sponsor: Harris
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to procedural requirements for the review of a contractual rate charged for the furnishing of raw or treated water or water or sewer service.
SB 1019 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Turner, John
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a requirement for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to report certain student loan data.
SB 1028 Author: Huffman | Zaffirini
Sponsor: Smithee | Capriglione | Price | Guerra | Vo
Last Action: 06/04/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to health benefit plan coverage for colorectal cancer early detection.
SB 1047 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Smithee
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the execution of a search warrant for taking a blood specimen from certain persons in certain intoxication offenses.
SB 1055 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Reynolds
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to motor vehicle accidents involving a vulnerable road user within the area of a crosswalk and to requiring the operator of a vehicle to yield the right-of-way to a pedestrian; creating a criminal offense.
SB 1056 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Wu
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to criminal liability for reporting false information to draw an emergency response; creating an offense.
SB 1059 Author: Paxton
Sponsor: Klick
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the process for determining the Medicaid eligibility of certain former foster care youth.
SB 1061 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Klick
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to background and criminal history checks for operators and employees of certain child-care facilities.
SB 1064 Author: Alvarado
Sponsor: Schofield
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the extended registration of certain county fleet vehicles.
SB 1065 Author: Alvarado
Sponsor: Bernal
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to coverage for diagnostic imaging for breast cancer under certain health benefit plans.
SB 1071 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Anchia
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to disability retirement benefits for certain peace officers under the Employees Retirement System of Texas.
SB 1072 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Hunter
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the procedure for conducting surveys of public land, including the requirements regarding field notes and coordinate systems.
SB 1088 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Shine
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the duty of the chief appraiser of an appraisal district to provide certain information.
SB 1090 Author: Buckingham
Sponsor: Murr
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain regulations adopted by governmental entities regarding land use restrictions and building products, materials, or methods used in the construction or renovation of residential or commercial buildings.
SB 1094 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Frullo
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the payment of certain education expenses using the state’s programs for paying, prepaying, or saving toward the costs of attending an institution of higher education.
SB 1103 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Turner, John
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation of nurse aides; requiring an occupational registration.
SB 1105 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Anchia
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the resumption of employment by certain retirees within the Texas Municipal Retirement System.
SB 1111 Author: Bettencourt | Birdwell | Creighton | Hall | Kolkhorst | et al.
Sponsor: Paul | Anderson | Tinderholt | Thompson, Ed | Schofield
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the residence address of a voter for purposes of a response to a confirmation notice sent by the voter registrar.
SB 1113 Author: Bettencourt | Creighton | Hall | Kolkhorst | Schwertner
Sponsor: Cain
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a registrar’s failure to approve, change, or cancel voter registrations under applicable law.
SB 1116 Author: Bettencourt | Birdwell | Creighton | Hall | Kolkhorst | et al.
Sponsor: Bucy
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a county, city, or independent school district posting election notices and results on an Internet website.
SB 1118 Author: Johnson
Sponsor: Wilson
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation and administration of the On-The-Ground Conservation Program by the State Soil and Water Conservation Board.
SB 1123 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Krause
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the issuance of Family First specialty license plates.
SB 1124 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Burrows
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of the portion of Business Interstate Highway 20-J in Colorado City as the James “Jim” Baum Memorial Highway.
SB 1125 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Collier
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the disposition of certain controlled substance property and plants seized by or forfeited to a law enforcement agency.
SB 1129 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Neave
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to guardianships, alternatives to guardianship, and supports and services for incapacitated persons.
SB 1134 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Hefner
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to address confidentiality on certain documents for certain federal officials and family members of certain federal officials or federal or state court judges.
SB 1136 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Frank
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to implementation of certain health care provider initiatives and measures designed to reduce costs and improve recipient health outcomes under Medicaid.
SB 1137 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Oliverson | Cortez | Canales | Shaheen | Noble
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the required disclosure of prices for certain items and services provided by certain medical facilities; providing administrative penalties.
SB 1138 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Noble | Frank | Swanson | Shaheen | Meza
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a study on streamlining public safety net programs to reduce costs and improve outcomes for recipients under the programs.
SB 1155 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: King, Ken
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the eligibility of certain events for funding under the Major Events Reimbursement Program.
SB 1164 Author: Campbell
Sponsor: Collier
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prosecution of the offense of sexual assault.
SB 1177 Author: Birdwell
Sponsor: Shaheen
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the establishment of a task force to evaluate state-owned artifact collections.
SB 1179 Author: Birdwell
Sponsor: Anderson
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the procedure for donating juror reimbursements.
SB 1181 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Metcalf
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the towing of certain property from a self-service storage facility for disposition by a vehicle storage facility.
SB 1185 Author: Alvarado
Sponsor: Morales, Christina
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of State Highway 3 in Harris County as the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway.
SB 1191 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: VanDeaver
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the definition of a school resource officer.
SB 1202 Author: Hancock
Sponsor: Paddie
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the applicability of certain utility provisions to a vehicle charging service.
SB 1203 Author: Hancock
Sponsor: Turner, Chris
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to business entities.
SB 1208 Author: Hall
Sponsor: Slaton
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of a portion of State Highway 276 in Hunt and Rains Counties as the Staff Sergeant Shawn Henry McNabb Memorial Bridge.
SB 1212 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: King, Ken
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the composition of the board of directors of the Booker Hospital District.
SB 1216 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Lozano
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a local option election on the sale of alcoholic beverages in certain areas of a municipality.
SB 1225 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Paddie | Raymond | Canales
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of a governmental body impacted by a catastrophe to temporarily suspend the requirements of the public information law.
SB 1226 Author: Schwertner
Sponsor: Geren | Talarico
Last Action: 05/28/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authorized activities of a holder of a brewpub license.
SB 1230 Author: Taylor
Sponsor: Pacheco
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to establishing the Texas Commission on Community College Finance.
SB 1244 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Oliverson
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the award of health plan provider contracts under Medicaid managed care.
SB 1245 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Murr
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the farm and ranch survey conducted by the comptroller for purposes of estimating the productivity value of qualified open-space land as part of the study of school district taxable values.
SB 1257 Author: Birdwell
Sponsor: Murphy
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the information required to be provided by the chief appraiser of an appraisal district to the comptroller in connection with the comptroller’s central registry of reinvestment zones designated and ad valorem tax abatement agreements executed under the Property Redevelopment and Tax Abatement Act.
SB 1258 Author: Birdwell
Sponsor: Goldman
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the duty of a lessee or other agent in control of certain state land to drill an offset well, pay compensatory royalty, or otherwise protect the land from drainage of oil or gas by a horizontal drainhole well located on certain land.
SB 1265 Author: Birdwell
Sponsor: Ellzey
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the eligibility of the National Hot Rod Association Fall Nationals at the Texas Motorplex for funding under the Major Events Reimbursement Program.
SB 1269 Author: Whitmire
Sponsor: King, Ken
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the main street program administered by the Texas Historical Commission.
SB 1281 Author: Hancock
Sponsor: King, Phil
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a reliability assessment of the ERCOT power grid and certificates of public convenience and necessity for certain transmission projects.
SB 1295 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Morrison | Ashby | Pacheco | Wilson | Coleman
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to financial support and incentives for comprehensive regional universities.
SB 1296 Author: Johnson
Sponsor: Oliverson
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of the commissioner of insurance to review rates and rate changes for certain health benefit plans.
SB 1315 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Dominguez
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the determination that certain property is used as an aid or facility incidental to or useful in the operation or development of a port or waterway or in aid of navigation-related commerce for purposes of the application of certain ad valorem tax laws.
SB 1336 Author: Hancock | Bettencourt | Birdwell | Buckingham | Campbell | et al.
Sponsor: Bonnen | Oliverson | Paul | Krause | Schofield
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a limit on the rate of growth of certain appropriations.
SB 1338 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Sanford
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to disclosure requirements for agreements consenting to municipal annexation.
SB 1341 Author: Springer
Sponsor: Shaheen
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to eligibility for certain benefits provided under public assistance programs.
SB 1343 Author: Taylor
Sponsor: Bonnen
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain meetings of a commissioners court during a disaster or emergency.
SB 1351 Author: Miles
Sponsor: Allen | Bernal | Collier
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the donation of food by public school campuses.
SB 1354 Author: Miles
Sponsor: Collier
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the prosecution of the offense of injury to a child, elderly individual, or disabled individual.
SB 1359 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: White
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to adoption by law enforcement agencies of a mental health leave policy for peace officers.
SB 1365 Author: Bettencourt
Sponsor: Huberty | Dutton | King, Ken | Murphy | Oliverson
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to public school organization, accountability, and fiscal management.
SB 1367 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Oliverson
Last Action: 05/15/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation of commercial property and casualty insurance and insurance for certain large risks.
SB 1373 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: White | Johnson, Jarvis
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the imposition and collection of fines, fees, and court costs in criminal cases.
SB 1418 Author: Schwertner
Sponsor: Wilson
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the compensation of the presiding judge of an early ballot voting board.
SB 1421 Author: Bettencourt
Sponsor: Thierry
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the correction of an ad valorem tax appraisal roll and to related appraisal records.
SB 1441 Author: Campbell
Sponsor: Lopez
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to withdrawals of water from the Edwards Aquifer to supply a military installation.
SB 1444 Author: Taylor
Sponsor: Bonnen
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to participation in the uniform group coverage program for active school employees and to a study concerning health coverage for school district employees.
SB 1448 Author: Taylor
Sponsor: Bonnen
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the powers and duties of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association and the windstorm insurance legislative oversight board and to certain studies by the board relating to the association and the Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan.
SB 1480 Author: Johnson
Sponsor: Guillen
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the licensing and regulation of certain drug and alcohol related court-ordered educational programs; providing administrative penalties; requiring occupational licenses; authorizing fees; creating criminal offenses.
SB 1490 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Turner, Chris
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to authorize certain degree programs offered by private postsecondary educational institutions.
SB 1495 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Turner, John | Meyer | Minjarez | Rose | Sanford
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain criminal offenses related to highways and motor vehicles; creating a criminal offense; increasing a criminal penalty.
SB 1531 Author: West
Sponsor: Turner, Chris
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to formula funding for excess undergraduate credit hours at public institutions of higher education and to the tuition rate that may be charged for those credit hours.
SB 1534 Author: Buckingham
Sponsor: Campos
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to remedial plans issued by the State Board of Dental Examiners to address complaints against dentists and dental hygienists.
SB 1541 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Raymond
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the definition of business case for major information resources projects.
SB 1550 Author: Nelson
Sponsor: Goldman
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to airport police forces, including the authority to commission peace officers and the rights, privileges, and duties of those officers.
SB 1555 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Raney | Button
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to establishing reimbursement rates for certain child-care providers participating in the subsidized child-care program administered by the Texas Workforce Commission.
SB 1575 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Oliverson | Johnson, Julie | Hinojosa | Rose
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to assessment and oversight of children placed by the Department of Family and Protective Services in a qualified residential treatment program and a study regarding residential treatment center placements.
SB 1578 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Frank
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of opinions from medical professionals in making certain determinations relating to the abuse or neglect of a child.
SB 1582 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: White
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to examinations for applicants for or holders of licenses or registrations to perform certain activities pertaining to compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas.
SB 1585 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Cyrier
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to requirements for the designation of a property as a historic landmark and the inclusion of a property in a historic district by a municipality.
SB 1602 Author: Taylor
Sponsor: Thompson, Ed
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to nonrenewal of certain property and casualty insurance policies for the insured’s failure to cooperate in a claim investigation, settlement, or defense.
SB 1605 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Bonnen
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to directing payment, after approval, of certain miscellaneous claims and judgments against the state out of funds designated by this Act; making appropriations.
SB 1648 Author: Perry
Sponsor: Krause | Parker | Leach | Meyer | Oliverson
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of benefits under the Medicaid program, including to recipients with complex medical needs.
SB 1668 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Raney
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certification and examination requirements for persons engaged in liquefied petroleum gas activities.
SB 1677 Author: Buckingham
Sponsor: Frullo
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to eliminating certain reporting and posting requirements for public institutions of higher education and other state agencies and the requirement for a plan by certain school districts to increase enrollment in public institutions of higher education.
SB 1679 Author: Alvarado
Sponsor: Johnson, Jarvis | Thompson, Senfronia | Morales, Christina | Hernandez
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of an urban land bank by certain municipalities.
SB 1692 Author: Miles
Sponsor: Longoria
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the provision of home dialysis care by a dialysis technician.
SB 1696 Author: Paxton
Sponsor: Wilson
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to establishing a system for the sharing of information regarding cyber attacks or other cybersecurity incidents occurring in schools in this state.
SB 1704 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Moody
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the designation of the portion of United States Highway 54 in El Paso County as the Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway.
SB 1761 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Swanson
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the filing of certain reports of political contributions and expenditures.
SB 1780 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Burrows | Walle | Bonnen
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the protection of public health in this state, including through the establishment of the Texas Epidemic Public Health Institute at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
SB 1783 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Turner, Chris
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a fee collected by a landlord in lieu of a security deposit.
SB 1801 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Turner, Chris
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to improper unemployment compensation benefits refunded by a claimant to the Texas Workforce Commission.
SB 1808 Author: Kolkhorst
Sponsor: Coleman
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulation of providers of certain Medicaid services to persons with an intellectual or developmental disability.
SB 1809 Author: Hancock
Sponsor: Vo
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the enforcement of insurance laws, including laws governing the unauthorized business of insurance; authorizing administrative penalties.
SB 1814 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Martinez
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to oversize and overweight vehicle permits.
SB 1815 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Martinez
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to motor vehicle size and weight limitations.
SB 1817 Author: Seliger
Sponsor: Martinez
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to vehicle titles and registration.
SB 1818 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Landgraf
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a defense under the Solid Waste Disposal Act for persons engaged in certain scrap metal recycling transactions.
SB 1831 Author: Taylor
Sponsor: Thompson, Senfronia | Parker | Reynolds
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the punishment for trafficking of persons, online solicitation of a minor, and prostitution and to the dissemination of certain information, including the required posting of certain signs, regarding human trafficking; increasing criminal penalties; providing a civil penalty.
SB 1854 Author: Powell
Sponsor: Schofield | Button
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to an appeal through binding arbitration of an appraisal review board order determining a protest concerning a residence homestead for which the property owner has elected to defer the collection of ad valorem taxes.
SB 1856 Author: Powell
Sponsor: Klick
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain vocational nursing students providing services during a declared state of disaster.
SB 1860 Author: Powell
Sponsor: Neave
Last Action: 05/30/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to creating an electronic application system for state student financial assistance.
SB 1876 Author: Miles | Huffman
Sponsor: Oliverson | Bucy | Campos | Johnson, Ann | Walle
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to emergency planning for the continued treatment and safety of end stage renal disease facility patients.
SB 1890 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Walle
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the applicability of uniform grant and contract management standards to certain Texas Water Development Board programs.
SB 1895 Author: Huffman
Sponsor: Klick
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a Texas Medical Board complaint for a violation described by Section 22.011(b)(12), Penal Code.
SB 1900 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Anchia
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the regulatory authority of the savings and mortgage lending commissioner; authorizing fees.
SB 1907 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Martinez
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a feasibility study on the colocation of federal and state motor vehicle inspection facilities at ports of entry.
SB 1917 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Meza
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a public outreach campaign for aging adults with visual impairments.
SB 1919 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Schofield | Metcalf | Hull | Button
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of a property owner to participate by videoconference at a protest hearing by certain appraisal review boards.
SB 1923 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Leach
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to certain criminal court costs, fines, and fees.
SB 1936 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Cook | Swanson
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the beginning and ending possession times in certain standard possession orders in a suit affecting the parent-child relationship.
SB 1941 Author: Gutierrez
Sponsor: Zwiener
Last Action: 06/08/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a strategic plan to address hyperemesis gravidarum.
SB 1954 Author: Hancock
Sponsor: Oliverson
Last Action: 05/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the pledge or encumbrance of an insurer’s assets under the Asset Protection Act.
SB 1984 Author: Lucio
Sponsor: Anchia
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the reassignment of the carryforward designation of certain private activity bonds.
SB 1997 Author: Springer
Sponsor: Rogers
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the control of diseases of swine.
SB 2008 Author: Taylor
Sponsor: Perez
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site; authorizing fees.
SB 2013 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Allison
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a study on administrative penalties assessed against a substance use disorder service provider and to requiring the Health and Human Services Commission to provide administrative penalty schedules on the commission’s Internet website.
SB 2038 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: Dean | Oliverson | Guillen
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to prices and fees charged by certain freestanding emergency medical care facilities, including prices and fees charged during a declared state of disaster; providing administrative penalties.
SB 2046 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: Gervin-Hawkins
Last Action: 06/14/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to a compliance history assessment made for purposes of allocating certain financial assistance administered by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
SB 2049 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: Wu
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to guardians ad litem for children who are in the juvenile justice system and the child protective services system.
SB 2054 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: White | Guillen | Johnson, Jarvis | Noble
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the payment of fees and costs associated with driver education and safety courses and driver’s license examinations for foster children or youth, former foster children or youth, and youth experiencing homelessness.
SB 2066 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: Dutton
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to emergent bilingual students in public schools.
SB 2081 Author: Menéndez
Sponsor: Talarico
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to class size limits for prekindergarten classes provided by or on behalf of public schools.
SB 2093 Author: Hughes
Sponsor: Swanson
Last Action: 05/26/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to filing fees for certain candidates considered for nomination by convention.
SB 2099 Author: Zaffirini
Sponsor: Patterson
Last Action: 06/07/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to methods by which a claimant may check the status of a claim for unemployment compensation benefits filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.
SB 2124 Author: Blanco
Sponsor: Lucio III
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the authority of a health benefit plan sponsor to consent to electronic delivery of certain communications on behalf of a party enrolled in the plan.
SB 2158 Author: Campbell
Sponsor: Frank
Last Action: 06/16/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to requiring the Texas Education Agency to provide identification kits to school districts and open-enrollment charter schools for distribution to the parent or legal custodian of certain students.
SB 2163 Author: Creighton
Sponsor: Bell, Cecil
Last Action: 05/24/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the creation of the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 199; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.
SB 2181 Author: West
Sponsor: Button | Anchia | Crockett | Meyer
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the use of hotel occupancy tax revenue by certain municipalities for certain projects.
SB 2185 Author: Hinojosa
Sponsor: Canales
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to restrictions on certain special districts.
SB 2188 Author: Seliger | Gutierrez
Sponsor: Hernandez
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the municipal or county regulation of residential detention facilities for immigrant or refugee children.
SB 2212 Author: West | Huffman | Miles | Whitmire
Sponsor: Thompson, Senfronia | Reynolds
Last Action: 06/18/2021 E Effective on 9/1/21
Caption: Relating to the duty of a peace officer to request and render aid for an injured person.
