See all new 666 new laws in effect in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — 666 laws that crossed Governor Greg Abbott’s desk went into effect today.
New laws related to election security, abortion and permitless carry have been in the national spotlight, but those are a drop in the bucket in the vast range of bills that are now law.
Other new laws include House Bill 9 which enhances the criminal penalty to a state jail felony offense for anyone who knowingly blocks an emergency vehicle or obstructs access to a hospital or health care facility; House Bill 103 which creates an Active Shooter Alert System in Texas; House Bill 547 which allows home-schooled students to participate in UIL activities; Senate Bill 24 which requires police departments to review files of applicants before they are hired to ensure officers with a negative history aren’t passed between departments.
You can find the full list here: