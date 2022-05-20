      Weather Alert

See Idris Elba as a genie through the “genius mind” of director George Miller in ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

May 20, 2022 @ 3:14pm
George Miller, the visionary director behind the Oscar-winning Mad Max: Fury Road, is back at it with another madcap movie adventure.

The trailer to Miller’s latest, called Three Thousand Years of Longing, has Idris Elba playing a djinn — that is, a genie — who comes to be in the service of Tilda Swinton‘s bookish, self-described “solitary creature” Alithea.

“I have a question,” she asks him. “What does one do with three wishes?”

“You’ll see,” he replies.

What follows is a trippy visual tour of the heart’s desires, from apparent orgies to fantastic battlefields, melting spiders and a mandolin — a mix that perfectly fits the trailer’s promotional copy stating the movie hails “from the genius mind of George Miller.”

The film hits theaters August 22.

