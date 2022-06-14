      Weather Alert

Seguin front yard argument leads to 1 dead, 1 wounded

Dennis Foley
Jun 14, 2022 @ 12:59pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Guadalupe County guy was shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies after he shot a female early Tuesday morning.

It is not clear if either party were adults.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a family disturbance on Stagecoach Road in the unincorporated area of Seguin at around 12:30 a.m.

Arriving deputies saw the two parties arguing in the front yard.  The male pulled out a gun and shot the female.  Two deputies then shot and killed the shooter.

The female was airlifted to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, where the sheriff’s office describes her as being in stable condition.

The two sheriff’s deputies involved in the shooting were not injured.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

