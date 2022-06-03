      Weather Alert

Seguin man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace

Katy Barber
Jun 3, 2022 @ 12:21pm
Photo courtesy of Seguin Police / Angel Ivan Barraza

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seguin police arrested a man over this week that reportedly threated to shoot up his workplace.

A threatening message was found written on a bathroom wall l in Vitesco Technologies at 3740 N Austin St. and reported to police on Sunday.

Officials said that employee Angel Ivan Barraza, 20 of Seguin, admitted to police that he had written the message message that said he was “gonna shoot this warehouse on June 4, 2022.”

He was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of terroristic threat. He remains in the Guadalupe County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

“Vitesco Technologies has taken extra security precautions to help ensure the safety of their employees at this time. Any threat made that causes or places the public in fear of imminent serious bodily injury is a serious matter, and will be investigated to the fullest extent by the Seguin Police Department,” the department said in a social media post.

Seguin police encourage the public to report any suspicious activity, alarming social media postings, or concerning comments to 830-379-2123.

