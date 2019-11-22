Seguin man sentenced to 17 years for shooting New Braunfels hotel clerk in face
Profirio Navarro.
Photo: New Braunfels Police Department
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Seguin man was sentenced Friday to 17 years in prison for shooting a New Braunfels hotel clerk in the face in January.
On January 12th, New Braunfels police were called to a Motel 6 on Interstate 35 regarding an issue involving people who were not staying at the hotel on the property. When the clerk approached them, 18-year-old Porfirio Navarro III immediately pulled out a gun and shot the clerk in the face.
Navarro fled the scene and evaded to Mexico before turning himself over to police in Eagle Pass.
During the trial, Comal County prosecutors say Navarro’s grandmother testified and blamed his actions on his poor home life and influence of friends.
The victim, who survived the shooting, also testified in the case.
Navarro pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That charge typically nets a 2 to 20 year prison sentence.