Seguin, McQueeny natural gas outage expected to be fixed by Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The more than 4,000 CenterPoint customers in Seguin and McQueeny affected by the outage should have natural gas service restored by Friday.
That’s according to a news release by CenterPoint on Wednesday.
The company said a non-CenterPoint Energy pipeline company damaged the natural gas mainline on Tuesday, prompting the outage.
“The pipeline company has finalized its repairs and we have completed the process of turning off each customer’s natural gas meter. Our service technicians performed a series of safety checks to ensure there is no risk involved in restoring natural gas service,” said Tal Centers, Vice President, Texas Gas at CenterPoint Energy. “As we work to restore service to impacted customers, safety continues to be our number-one priority.”
The process to restore service is cumbersome, starting with manually turning off service for each of the 4,300 affected customers before repairs can be made, after which service will be manually turned back on for customers.
More than 300 CenterPoint employees, contractors and assistant crews are working to repair the line.
Qualified service technicians will come to customers’ homes or businesses today to turn on their natural gas meters. Technicians will work on the restoration process overnight and we expect most service to be restored by Friday. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore service to our communities,” Centers said.
Repairs may take days in Seguin natural gas outage