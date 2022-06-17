Seguin names new Chief of Police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There will soon be a new top cop in the city of Seguin.
It was announced Thursday that 29 year law enforcement veteran Jason Brady will be the sixth Police Chief in the history of the Seguin Police Department.
Brady was one of 50 applicants for the job.
Prior to being named Chief in Seguin, Brady served as Chief of Police and Emergency Manager in Rollingwood, Texas.
His career history also includes a 26 year stint with the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Seguin City Manager Steve Parker released the following statement when announcing Brady had been selected as Chief:
“I am so pleased to announce the hiring of Seguin’s next Police Chief. My goal with this search was to find a servant leader with strong leadership skills and attributes, that would carry on the reputation that our Police Department has worked so hard to build.
It is humbling to see the respect that the Seguin community has for Public Safety and I did not want to do anything to tarnish that respect. I truly believe that Mr. Brady will continue to lead this organization in a positive and collaborative trajectory.
In addition to his leadership capabilities, his operational experience in Corpus Christi and Rollingwood truly made him stand out as a top-tier candidate. We are proud to welcome Chief Brady, his wife and kids to our Seguin family.”
Brady will oversee a department of 86 employees, including 62 commissioned officers, and be accountable for a $9.4 million annual budget.