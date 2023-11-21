KTSA KTSA Logo

Seguin PD: 2 dead in fiery head-on crash on Highway 46

By Christian Blood
November 21, 2023 11:31AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is confirming the death of two drivers in two different cars after a head-on collision.

Police say they found a Chrysler 300 engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene just after midnight on Sunday. Investigators also say a Jeep Cherokee was found with extensive damage at the location.

SPD says the driver of the Cherokee was heading south on Highway 46 when the driver crossed into northbound traffic near Cordova Road. The two vehicles hit head-on, causing the fire and scattering debris on the highway.

Killed in the crash were Natalie Jean Gage-Avila, 23, of New Braunfels and Marcus Keshawn Harris, 37, of Luling.

Investigators say two other cars crashed into the debris field and one other driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

