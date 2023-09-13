KTSA KTSA Logo

Seguin PD: Fight between brothers leads to stabbing, one hospitalized

By Christian Blood
September 13, 2023 6:30AM CDT
Seguin PD: Fight between brothers leads to stabbing, one hospitalized
Seguin Police Department – Trey-Vel Simmons (September 13, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened during a fight between two brothers.

Officers were called by the mother of the two on Saturday, September 9. Police say she called for help while Terry Simmons Jr, 26, and Trey-Vel Simmons, 22, were fighting. Investigators say the oldest brother was found with stab wounds.

Terry Simmons Jr was rushed to the hospital, initially listed in critical condition.

Trey-Vel Simmons was taken to the Guadalupe County Jail, where he was booked for Aggravate Assault- Family Violence with Weapon/Serious Bodily Injury.

This case remains under investigation.

