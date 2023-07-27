Seguin PD looking for caregiver charged after three people left in hot car

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The current heat wave across San Antonio has prompted numerous warnings about the danger associated with leaving children or pets inside a car with the windows rolled up.

Nonetheless, the Seguin Police Department is investigating a case surrounding this exact issue.

Investigators say three people with mental disabilities were left inside a parked car that was not running on Sunday, July 9, 2023. Officers responded after a concerned citizen called police, and they said the people inside the car were asking for water and might have needed medical attention.

Upon arrival in the 700 block of Stratton St., officers made contact with Corey Evans Gill, 41, of Seguin. Police say he advised he was the caretaker for the people, which included three men ages 32, 53, and 76. Investigators later found that Gill was the legal guardian of the three men, and they say Gill admitted to leaving them in the car for 20 minutes with the engine off so they would not drive away.

Daytime temperatures soared above 100 degrees that day, and police the men showed signs of possible heat-related injuries.

As the investigation continued, it was found the three men were developmentally delayed to the point they would not be able to care for themselves if placed in danger.

Gill was arrested days later and charged with three counts of Deadly Conduct, but he remains at large.

If you have any information on where Gill might be, you are urged to contact Seguin Police at 830-379-2123. Anonymous tips can also be given to Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-403-8477 (TIPS).