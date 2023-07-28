Seguin PD: Man killed, hit by 2 cars on I-10 after leaving SUV

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is investigating the death of a man hit by two cars after he got out of his car on I-10 Thursday night.

Investigators say it happened around 10 p.m. when Felix Isaac DelaRosa, 32, got out of his Dodge Durango in the westbound lane near mile marker 606. After walking into the grass median, police say DelaRosa was hit by two cars.

DelaRosa was pronounced dead at the scene, and the drivers of the other cars were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators do not know why DelaRosa decided to get out of his car.