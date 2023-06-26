Seguin Police: Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting in Seguin.

The Seguin Criminal Investigations Division along with Deputies from Guadalupe County, have arrested 18 year old Steven Herrera.

In a statement, Seguin Police say Herrera is being charged with the murder of 49 year old Juan Pablo Juarez Jr. Juarez was found shot to death June 16.

Herrera was arrested for 2 Deadly Conduct warrants not related to Juarez’s murder and while he was in custody, he was served with a warrant for murdering Juarez.

Seguin Police say the investigation will continue and they will release more details as they become available.