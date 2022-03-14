      Weather Alert

Seguin Police: Gonzales woman killed, two injured in drunk driving accident

Katy Barber
Mar 14, 2022 @ 3:20pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person was killed and two other injured in a late night accident over the weekend in Seguin.

Seguin police said an unidentified 52-year-old woman from New Braunfels crashed her car in a head-on collision with another vehicle around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.

The woman reportedly told police she had multiple alcoholic drinks before driving and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit, a 22-year-old man from San Antonio, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. His passenger, 20-year-old Elizabeth Solis, from Gonzales, was life-flighted to a hospital in San Antonio where she died of her injuries.

Both drivers are now in stable condition, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate.

