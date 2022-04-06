Seguin police identify suspected park shooter, search continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seguin Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing a teenager at a park earlier this week.
Police said 20-year-old Draven Rene Reyes and two other people drove by Park West on Monday and fired off multiple shots from a gun at 18-year-old Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 18, and killed her while she sat at the basketball court. An unidentified 18-year-old male was injured.
Officials have obtained an arrest warrant for Reyes and are now searching for him, offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips leading to his capture.
He is charged with murder and aggravated assault and police said the public should consider Reyes armed and dangerous.
Police said the investigation into Monday’s murder is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
Anyone with information on Reyes or the shooting are asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 or Seguin Police at 830-379-2123.