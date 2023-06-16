KTSA KTSA Logo

Seguin police investigating fatal shooting

By Christian Blood
June 16, 2023 2:47PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is looking for clues after a fatal shooting Friday afternoon.

Investigators say officers were called to the 1600 block of N. Austin Street at 12:05 p.m. on report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police say 49-year-old Juan Pablo Juarez Jr. was found with a gunshot wound and then pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word on any suspects.

If you have any information on who might be responsible, you are urged to contact the Sequin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 830-379-2123.

Anonymous tips can be made to Guadalupe Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477 (TIPS).

